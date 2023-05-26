Axios Harris Poll Names Kroger One of America's Most Visible & Trusted Companies

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its inclusion among the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100, an annual ranking of the reputations of the most visible companies in the U.S.

"We do not take for granted the trust America places in us to provide families with fresh, affordable food and to support healthy, thriving communities," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "This is recognition of our incredible associates who deliver our customers a fresh and friendly shopping experience and affordable prices, each and every day."

The Axios Harris Poll is a trusted ranking of the reputations of companies most on the minds of Americans, with a framework used by Harris since 1999. Through the survey, respondents evaluate reputations against key dimensions such as ethics, trust, vision and products and services. Kroger has regularly received high marks on the survey, consistently ranking among America's most visible and trusted companies.

"Kroger's continued inclusion in the Axios Harris Poll 100 speaks to the company's unending commitment to serve more customers in more communities, which powers Kroger's ability to do more good for our associates, customers and the planet," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "Core to this mission is our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan to address food insecurity in America, so that no one needs to worry about where their next meal will come from."

In the first five years since launching Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, the Kroger family of companies has delivered $1.65 billion in giving to hunger relief, which includes 582 million pounds of surplus food donated, for a total of 2.9 billion meals directed to communities, and $54.6 million in grants from the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

Kroger's proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc, will provide even more meaningful and measurable benefits to associates, customers and communities. The combined company will deliver lower prices and more choices for customers, provide stable and fulfilling employment for associates from every walk of life, and provide more support to create thriving, healthy communities.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

