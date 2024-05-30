Axios Harris Poll Names Kroger One of America's Most Visible and Trusted Companies

CINCINNATI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its inclusion among the 2024 Axios Harris Poll 100, an annual ranking of the reputations of the most visible companies in the U.S.

"I am incredibly proud of our outstanding associates whose unfailing dedication to serving communities across America with honesty, integrity and respect earned this designation," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Providing our customers with the food they need to thrive is more than a mission; it is a responsibility to keep prices low and help families put fresh, affordable food on their tables every day. We do not take for granted the trust placed in us to feed America."

The Axios Harris Poll is a trusted ranking of the reputations of companies most on the minds of Americans, with a framework used by Harris since 1999. Through the survey, respondents evaluate reputations against key dimensions such as ethics, trust, vision and products and services. Kroger has regularly received high marks on the survey, consistently ranking among America's most visible and trusted companies.

Kroger is committed to supporting healthy, thriving communities through its signature Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan. Since launching its impact plan in 2017, the retailer has provided $1.5 billion to support hunger relief, which includes 696 million pounds of surplus fresh food rescued, totaling more than 3.4 billion meals directed to communities. To learn more about Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste progress visit here.

"Kroger's continual ranking on the Axios Harris Poll 100 is a testament to the company's relentless commitment to do more good for more communities by expanding access to fresh, affordable food for customers and job and career opportunities for associates," said Keith Dailey Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "This survey underscores Kroger's role in making meaningful, positive impact in our communities every day."

Kroger's proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc, will provide even more meaningful and measurable benefits to associates, customers and communities. The combined company will deliver lower prices and more choices for customers, provide stable and fulfilling employment for associates from every walk of life, and provide more support to create thriving, healthy communities.

Kroger, recognized for its industry-leading benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN™, was honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring, named a best workplace for diverse professionals by Mogul, earned recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

