Kroger Named to Computerworld 2026 List of Best Places to Work in IT

CINCINNATI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been named to Foundry's Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT. This year's recognition marks the eighth consecutive year Kroger's associates have been recognized by Computerworld for their innovative and industry-leading workplace culture. Kroger ranks No. 45 among large organizations on the Best Places to Work in IT list.

"Each and every day, our associates serve customers across the country, making it easier to shop for fresh, affordable food no matter how they are shopping with us – whether that be in a physical store or through our seamless ecommerce offerings," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's executive vice president & chief digital officer.

This particular distinction is a testament to our team's resiliency and commitment, navigating an ever-changing retail landscape with innovation, creativity, and passion. Our associates enable the company to stay competitive, equipping us to grow with our customers and meet them where they are."

Kroger focuses on building a culture where associates feel empowered to learn, grow and develop while contributing their unique ideas to solve some of the industry's toughest challenges.

"It's clear that AI is having a disruptive impact on IT operations and IT talent," says Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry. "This year's honorees demonstrate how organizations are proactively evolving their talent strategies to fill much-needed skills gaps and reskill existing staff to be more resilient and responsive to changing needs."

To learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger or apply for an open role visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.

