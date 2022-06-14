Axis Hotel Group Selects Tripleseat Sales and Catering Software for 5 Properties

Tripleseat's holistic view of events and group business is a necessity for this fast-growing Californian hotel management group

CONCORD, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering software for hotels, announced that it has been chosen as Axis Hotel Group's sales and catering management platform. The platform will streamline group bookings across five California properties: Courtyard Clovis By Marriott Fresno/Clovis, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Fresno/Clovis, Hampton Inn Fresno Airport, Hampton Inn & Suites Fresno Northwest, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Fresno South.

"We wanted to keep track of the sales efforts by easily logging in and checking on goals. I appreciate that I can get a quick overview of each property and review what business we have on the books," said Taren Thandi, President of Axis Hotel Group.

Axis Hotel Group is one of the fastest-growing hotel management companies in the Central Valley that specializes in hotel development and hotel management.

"We're excited to welcome Axis Hotel Group to the Tripleseat for Hotels community. Our advanced reporting and multi-property capabilities give teams a comprehensive view of their sales goals and actuals. By incorporating Tripleseat into their tech stack, they will be able to scale and manage their group business more efficiently," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

The additions of the Axis Hotel Group and their five Californian properties make California Tripleseat's fastest-growing region, followed by New York and Texas. Tripleseat Hotel customers are located across 50 states in the United States, and internationally in Canada, Spain, Thailand, Kenya, France, Jamaica, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Nigeria, among others.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat platform has enabled venues to book and manage over 6 million events and has delivered $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

