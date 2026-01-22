WACO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care software, today announced the appointment of Greg Skillas to the role of Vice President of Customer Success.

In this role, Skillas will lead AxisCare's customer success organization, working to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction while supporting home care providers in their ongoing efforts to improve recruitment, retention, and operational growth.

AxisCare Appoints Greg Skillas as Vice President of Customer Success

Skillas has been part of the AxisCare Customer Success team since March 2024, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in customer success leadership. Prior to joining AxisCare, he held key roles at AlayaCare, WellSky, and ClearCare, giving him extensive experience across the home care technology ecosystem. His deep understanding of customer lifecycle management, paired with his dedication to long-term client outcomes, positions him to strengthen and scale AxisCare's customer success strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg Skillas as Vice President of Customer Success," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. "With decades of experience in customer success and deep expertise in the home care industry, Greg is a valuable addition to our leadership team. His passion for customer satisfaction and agency growth perfectly aligns with our mission to empower home care providers. We are confident that Greg's leadership will elevate the customer experience and drive continued success at AxisCare."

About AxisCare: As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and IDD, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

SOURCE AxisCare