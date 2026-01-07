Winter 2026 G2 Report: AxisCare Awarded 16 Badges for Continued Excellence

WACO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, today announced it has been awarded 16 badges in G2's Winter 2026 Reports. These recognitions highlight AxisCare's continued strength in usability, implementation, customer satisfaction, and overall performance within the Home Care Agency Management category.

Awarded Badges Include:

Momentum Leader

Leader

Leader (Mid-Market)

Leader (Small Business)

Most Implementable

Most Implementable (Small Business)

Best Relationship

Best Results

Best Results (Small Business)

Best Usability

Best Usability (Small Business)

Users Most Likely to Recommend (Small Business)

Easiest To Use (Small Business)

Easiest Setup (Small Business)

Easiest To Do Business With (Small Business)

Easiest Admin (Small Business)

Recognized for Performance That Matters Most

Based entirely on verified customer reviews, G2 badges reflect how real users experience software in their daily operations. AxisCare's Winter 2026 recognitions underscore its ability to deliver meaningful results across critical areas such as ease of use, speed of implementation, operational impact, and trusted partnerships with home care agencies of all sizes.

"Earning 16 G2 badges this winter reflects the progress we've made and the momentum we're carrying into 2026. Because these awards are driven by customer feedback, they reinforce our focus on building technology that helps agencies operate smarter, scale confidently, and deliver exceptional care," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare.

About AxisCare: As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and IDD, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

