AXLR8-G Reveals Operational Details from Its Non-Public GRAMMY Awards After Party

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXLR8-G has revealed selected operational details from The GRAMMY Awards After Party it hosted, which was conducted as a non-public, strictly invitation-only gathering. The event took place on GRAMMY night in Los Angeles, and no information was disclosed at the time.

One week after the event, AXLR8-G is now releasing a limited portion of its execution phase, clarifying that the After Party was not designed as a celebratory or networking occasion, but as an execution checkpoint to confirm that Japanese music is already functioning within the GRAMMY evaluation process at a practical level.

What has now become visible is the operational structure that supported this execution.

AXLR8-G has established REVANOVA Inc., a U.S.-based operating entity responsible for driving day-to-day program execution. REVANOVA Inc. coordinates continuous operations across North America while accelerating alignment with Europe and Japan, enabling AXLR8-G to function as an internationally operating execution system rather than a single-event initiative.

AXLR8-G is an acceleration program designed for Japanese artists who publicly declare The GRAMMY Awards as a clear objective. Respecting the official submission and evaluation processes defined by the Recording Academy, AXLR8-G functions as a mechanism that connects artists and their production teams to international evaluation pathways through structured, real-world execution.

As part of this execution framework, direct coaching for participating artists has already been implemented. The coaching division is staffed by a team of North American film industry professionals, many of whom have supported multiple Academy Award–winning artists. Their work implements world-class standards of output in practice, extending beyond performance to include professional conduct and presence at the highest international level.

The After Party was positioned as an execution site rather than a social showcase, and the structure's active operation was made visible through its realization.

This operational framework has been developed with the guidance and cooperation of CANNES GALA, recognized by the Cannes Film Festival, ensuring international credibility and institutional alignment.

Going forward, AXLR8-G will continue to function as a mechanism that connects artists and production teams who clearly state The GRAMMY Awards as their goal to international evaluation standards through institutional process and real-world execution.

