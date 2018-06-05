Axon Announces 2018 RISE Award Winners; Las Vegas Metro PD Officers Recognized for Valor

Officer Josh Haynes

Officer Steve Hutchason

Officer Andrew Krnjeu

Officer Ashley Lif

Dispatcher Sheri Matlock

Special Events Coordinator Cecilia Rodriquez

Officer Sam Wittwer

Each honoree, along with hundreds of other LVMPD officers, played a significant role on the night of October 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers from a window in the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Hotel. This incident is the deadliest mass shooting by an individual in recent US history. The honorees are recognized for their specific acts of valor that night which included escorting concert goers to safety, calmly fielding hundreds of dispatch calls, and taking fire to protect others.

"We can think of no better group of people to recognize for the RISE Award for Valor," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "It's impossible to even imagine being in the shoes of law enforcement when their work day consists of putting their own lives at stake in order to save members of the community. We are honored to be able to recognize these tremendous members of Las Vegas Metro PD in person and offer a donation in memory of Officer Hartfield."

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 226,900 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 200,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

