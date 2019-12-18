Axon Announces Australian Federal Police as First Asia-Pacific Agency to Roll Out TASER 7 Conducted Energy Weapons

"This roll out of TASER 7, Axon Signal Sidearm, Axon body cameras and Axon Evidence will provide the latest automation and de-escalation technology to the AFP Protection Operations, Aviation frontline in airports across Australia," says Nathan Sawtell, Axon's Managing Director for Asia Pacific. "The TASER 7 is a game changer for frontline policing across Asia Pacific, providing Rapid Arc Technology, Close-Range Capability, Adaptive Cross-Connect and the Re-Chargeable Battery. We look forward to continuing to provide Australian Federal Police with technology that saves lives, reassures the community and provides greater efficiency."

About Axon



Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 428,600 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 224,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Evidence, Axon Body, Axon Signal Sidearm, TASER 7, TASER and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

PR and Communications Manager

Press@axon.com

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

https://www.axon.com

