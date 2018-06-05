Axon Announces Next Generation Axon Fleet 2 In-Car Video System

The Axon Fleet 2 system includes redesigned front and back cameras and retains its predecessor's breakthrough cloud-connected architecture that allows for an easy to use and intuitive in-car system. Axon Fleet 2 features include:

High-definition video system with wide field of view, zoom, infrared for the back seat and wireless microphone integration

Intuitive mobile data terminal app, Axon View XL, for quick tagging, uploads and more on the fly

Ability to efficiently categorize, play back and share all video alongside other digital files on Evidence.com

Multi-cam playback, for reviewing up to four videos, including body-worn and in-car footage, at the same time

Best-in-class install times and quick remote troubleshooting

"A major benefit to rolling out Axon Fleet 2 is that the upgrades from Axon Fleet 1 were almost entirely based on feedback from law enforcement," says Ryan Simpson, Support Services Division Manager at Grand Prairie Police Department. "Our agency prides itself on using the most up-to-date technology in order to better serve our community. Axon offers us exactly that."

Axon developed its in-car video system as a streamlined, connected approach for law enforcement to securely share critical video evidence. The cloud-based product allows users to capture and upload video footage directly to Evidence.com, which is hosted on the Microsoft Azure secure cloud platform. The integration of Axon Fleet 2 with Evidence.com eliminates the need for DVRs and other outdated, bulky hardware found in standard in-car video systems.

"Axon Fleet 2 builds on our promise of a connected network of devices and apps designed with considerable customer feedback," says Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith. "The combination of our in-car video system and wearable technologies allows even more visibility into a situation so officers can get to the truth faster and manage their videos efficiently."

Axon has shipped more than 5,000 of its first generation Axon Fleet systems. Customers include major city agencies Fort Worth, New Orleans and Virginia Beach police departments.

The Axon Fleet 2 solution is $129 per month over five years and includes two complete sets of hardware and an Evidence.com license with unlimited storage. For additional details, please visit https://www.axon.com/products/fleet2.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 226,900 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 200,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Microsoft and Azure are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation, and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon, Axon Fleet, Axon Fleet 2, Axon Network, Axon View XL, the "Delta Logo," Evidence.com, "Protect Life," and Smart Weapons are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.axon.com/safeHarbor.cfm

CONTACT:

Sydney Siegmeth

VP Communications

Press@Axon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-announces-next-generation-axon-fleet-2-in-car-video-system-300659549.html

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

