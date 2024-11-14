Axon is Awarded a Federal Government Contract to Supply the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) with Body-Worn Cameras

Axon Body 4 body-worn cameras will be deployed to more than 10,000 RCMP officers across Canada, along with digital evidence management system Axon Evidence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that, following a competitive procurement process, it has been awarded a Public Services and Procurement Canada-led contract to supply the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) with Axon Body 4 body-worn cameras and digital evidence management system Axon Evidence.

Axon President Josh Isner said: "The opportunity to support the RCMP marks a significant international milestone for Axon in our continued mission to build safer communities and protect more lives in more places."

Once the rollout is complete, the RCMP will have deployed more than 10,000 Axon Body 4 body-worn cameras to frontline contract and federal police officers who serve communities across Canada's rural, urban and remote locations. In addition to body-worn cameras, the RCMP is deploying Axon Evidence across its service, enabling secure storage, management and sharing of evidentiary data.

The Axon Ecosystem is a connected network of hardware, software and sensor solutions that work together to streamline operations. Axon Body 4 integrates seamlessly with Axon Evidence, automatically uploading video to a secure cloud environment that ensures a strict chain of custody protecting the data and integrity of the videos. Axon Evidence leverages AI-powered tools and advanced technologies to quickly locate, transcribe and redact critical footage, saving officers significant time in reviewing evidence. This streamlined process enhances operational efficiency while maintaining the highest levels of security and integrity for all digital evidence.

Learn more about Axon's technology suite and how it drives greater safety, efficiency and visibility for both officers and the communities they serve: https://www.axon.com/ecosystem.

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, enterprises and consumers.

For more information, visit www.axon.com.

Follow Axon on social media:

Media Contact:

Alex Engel

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners.

The Axon + Delta Logo, Axon, Axon Body, Axon Ecosystem and Axon Evidence are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Axon