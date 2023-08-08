Axon raises outlook after Q2 2023 revenue grows 31% to $375 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fellow shareholders,

Axon delivered a strong first half of 2023 supported by robust demand across our product portfolio, with notable strength in Axon Cloud & Services. We achieved second quarter annual revenue growth of 31% alongside our sixth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability.

Axon Cloud & Services grew 62% year over year, highlighting the powerful market appetite for our cloud platform and premium bundles. We drove this growth through both signing on new customers as well as expanding services to existing customers. Net revenue retention increased to 122% from 121% last quarter. As a reminder, net revenue retention ("NRR") measures our ability to grow with our existing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") customers. NRR compares the revenue contribution of our year-ago SaaS cohort with their revenue contribution today. We want to highlight that even with this continued strong growth, the penetration rate of our Officer Safety Plan ("OSP") bundles is less than 20% relative to our potential state and local law enforcement install base in the U.S.(1)

We are pleased to update our full year outlook to about 28% revenue growth at the midpoint and maintain our Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 20%. Our updated outlook reflects increased visibility after the successful launch of two new products, TASER 10 and Axon Body 4, as well as continued momentum in Fleet cameras and software. We commit to long term subscription contracts with our customers that allow us to execute on our goals to drive growth and improve profitability.

Looking further ahead

Innovation has always been core to our DNA. What sets us apart is our relentless drive to power adoption of disruptive technology. Six years ago, we published a vision video with the idea that artificial intelligence could one day extract key information from body camera videos, which together with a brief oral description from the officer, could be used to write the police report for that officer. That vision seemed like science fiction to some at the time. And yet it was part of our thesis and our focus as we built Axon's cloud infrastructure over the past decade.

Today, Axon Evidence is the world's leading repository of law enforcement data, and our customers already count on us to deliver a growing suite of productivity tools. Because of the foundational network we have built, we believe we are best positioned to adapt generative AI for law enforcement use — building products right into the cloud-enabled software that customers already know well and enjoy. We will share more about our plans over the next year.

We began building AI-enabled technology into our products in 2017 and AI now powers our transcription, video redaction, and automated license plate recognition ("ALPR") products, to name a few. We believe that our investments in generative AI-enabled tools will expand our lead. We see opportunity to make our public tax dollars more efficient, as well as improve law enforcement recruiting and retention, by automating mundane, time-consuming tasks. We are developing new data applications that will save our customers time while helping to ensure accuracy and justice.

(1) Based on a potential domestic state and local government install base of 706,555 sworn officers, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's State and Local Employment and Payroll Data as of June 2023.

Select Highlights:

Products & Customers

TASER 10 is off to a strong start and is gaining market momentum. We began shipping in Q1 2023 and have seen a steady increase in orders. TASER 10 drove year over year growth in our TASER business while TASER 7 revenue remained stable quarter over quarter and year over year. Customer feedback has been fantastic with more trials underway and successful de-escalations happening in the field.

TASER 10 is a generational advancement in TASER technology. It sets up a multi-year growth opportunity in our TASER segment and supports our moonshot goal to reduce gun deaths between police and the public.

Axon Body 4 began shipping at the end of June and we are pleased to see our customers in the renewal stage opting for this new generation of body cameras. The new camera allows for more use cases with Axon Respond, which is a growing product line in our Axon Cloud & Services business. Axon Respond enables live streaming and two-way voice communications through our body cameras. We have seen an uptick in customers buying our premium bundle offerings that include software features to fully unlock the power of Axon Body 4, which we believe is an example of our hardware product innovation driving adoption of our premium software.

We expect Axon Body 4 to drive the majority of our body camera shipment volumes in the second half of 2023.

Axon Cloud & Services

Digital evidence management remains our core SaaS business and drives our growth. Our cameras and sensors, including each generation body camera, Axon Fleet in-car camera, and latest generation of TASER products, are sold alongside subscriptions to our digital evidence management platform. This platform includes a wide range of key add-ons that customers can buy both à la carte and as part of our bundles. Over 50% of the growth in our Axon Cloud software business year over year was driven by digital evidence management licenses associated with our domestic body camera base.

Real-time operations software is a growing product category that unlocks the full potential of our integrated hardware and software product bundles for our customers. Our real-time operations software includes features such as Axon Respond, which enables live streaming and two-way voice communications in our body cameras, as well as officer geolocation for central command. It also includes our emerging Dispatch product suite. Revenue associated with our real-time operations product portfolio grew more than 50% year over year in the quarter.

Productivity software is an emerging product category that builds upon hours of video data to save officer time spent on documentation. Productivity software features such as Axon Records and Transcription are included in our premium Officer Safety Plan bundles. Within this category, we also sell Axon Standards, an enhanced component of our Records solution that drives efficiency in reporting for high-risk officer events, such as use of force, and affords better data management. We now have 66 agencies with over 21,000 sworn officers live on our Records solution, including 19 agencies that are already using our product to replace their legacy records management systems. Revenue associated with these products more than tripled year over year.

Axon Public Safety Technology Roadshow migrates to Europe

Over the past two years, Axon has hosted one of public safety's largest roadshows in the United States and Canada. Our customer-focused roadshow began in 2021 with Axon trailers visiting the 48 contiguous United States, as well as stops in Canada, to provide demonstrations of the latest public safety technology.

In 2023, the roadshow is expanding to England, Wales, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, and Belgium, showcasing the global adoption potential of our technology. The tour kicks off this month and will run through late November. Each stop is designed to recognize and celebrate Axon's global customers with localized content, hands-on product demonstrations, networking and public safety appreciation.

Sky-Hero Acquisition

During the second quarter, we made the strategic acquisition of Sky-Hero, a Brussels-based innovator in drones and ground-based vehicles, primarily focused on indoor tactical use cases. Robotic security is an increasingly important category for law enforcement and we believe this acquisition puts us squarely on the leading edge of this growing space. We do not expect Sky-Hero to have a meaningful impact to revenue or profit this year.

Sky-Hero robots are currently used by elite tactical teams at leading law enforcement and military agencies around the world. Sky-Hero complements Axon's category investments to date, allowing us to continue to develop a foundational platform for this increasingly important de-escalation category. At the core of our efforts lies our conviction that technology enables de-escalation to avoid lethal force. The addition of Sky-Hero underscores Axon's mission to protect life — bringing expanded capabilities that advance our moonshot goal to reduce gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% in the next decade.

How we think about growth in any macro environment

We are often asked about Axon's growth opportunities in the context of customer budgets. Throughout Axon's history, our teams have focused on delivering value that generates a clear return on investment and justifies the cost for our customers. We bring new products to market, create new budget categories, and displace legacy areas of inefficient spend.

Today, Axon accounts for less than 1% of overall spending on policing within the United States state and local public safety markets(1). And our contracts often comprise less than 1% of our customers' total budgets. We have seen examples where our contracts account for closer to 2% to 3% of a customer's total budget. We believe this highlights we have the ability to gain wallet share as customers see increasing value from what we can deliver as part of our premium Officer Safety Plan bundles, Axon Fleet in-car camera systems, our VR training platform and more. Opportunities for customer upgrades are found through recognizing areas where our services increase efficiency.

We believe this points to our opportunity to expand within the bounds of customer budgets on a sustainable basis. We have not positioned ourselves purely to take advantage of healthy budget cycles, but rather to build a compounding business model that we believe positions us to consistently grow in any budgetary environment, with technology playing an increasingly important role. When we drive efficiencies and deliver better products, our customers win.

Finally, not only are our products mission critical, but we are more diversified than ever in terms of end user base and market. We are diversifying into new markets by adding new types of customer profiles, or users, and by adding to our core customer base. We think of those core customers as falling into roughly four categories of funding sources: U.S. state and local governments, the U.S. federal government, international government customers, and commercial enterprises. Simultaneously, the types of customers who find value in our product offerings are expanding beyond law enforcement to include attorneys, fire and EMS personnel, corrections and the U.S. military.

(1) Axon trailing 12-month United States revenue compared with U.S. Census Bureau estimates of state and local police protection spending of $135 billion.

Management Promotions

We continue to enhance our leadership structure to support our long-term success. In June, we made two significant promotions within our executive team that we believe position Axon for multiple years of dynamic and profitable growth.

Josh Isner, President

Josh Isner became President of Axon, effective June 28. He will maintain responsibility for driving execution and growth — including top line performance as well as global expansion into new markets and new product categories — and managing other day-to-day functions. Josh is a keen operational leader who drives discipline and prioritization across the business, and ensures that Axon is aggressively pursuing our total addressable market opportunity, supported by a world class team.

Brittany Bagley, COO & CFO

Brittany Bagley now serves as Axon's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In her expanded role, Brittany is responsible for further integrating Axon's financial functions with its operations, including manufacturing and supply chain, and driving operational improvements to contribute to the strength of Axon's income statement, balance sheet and cash flows, including more streamlined management of cost of goods sold, inventory and working capital.

Summary of Q2 2023 results

Quarterly revenue of $375 million grew 31% year over year, exceeding our expectations, driven by strength in Axon Cloud software, Axon Fleet and the initial ramp of our TASER 10 platform.

of grew 31% year over year, exceeding our expectations, driven by strength in Axon Cloud software, Axon Fleet and the initial ramp of our TASER 10 platform. Total company gross margin increased sequentially to 62.0%, primarily reflecting business mix from software. As we noted in May, we would expect full year gross margin to remain approximately flat or improve only modestly from Q1 2023 levels, as the remainder of the year reflects continued professional services related to Fleet 3, as well as continuing to ramp Axon Body 4 and TASER 10.

increased sequentially to 62.0%, primarily reflecting business mix from software. As we noted in May, we would expect full year gross margin to remain approximately flat or improve only modestly from Q1 2023 levels, as the remainder of the year reflects continued professional services related to Fleet 3, as well as continuing to ramp Axon Body 4 and TASER 10. Operating profit was $40 million . Operating expenses of $192 million in the quarter included $30 million in stock-based compensation expenses.

was . Operating expenses of in the quarter included in stock-based compensation expenses. SG&A expense of $120 million , 32.0% of revenue, included $14.9 million in stock-based compensation expenses.

, 32.0% of revenue, included in stock-based compensation expenses.

R&D expense of $72 million , 19.2% of revenue, included $15.3 million in stock-based compensation expenses.

, 19.2% of revenue, included in stock-based compensation expenses. Net income of $12 million (3.3% net income margin), or $0.16 per diluted share, supported non-GAAP net income of $84 million , or $1.11 per diluted share.

of (3.3% net income margin), or per diluted share, supported non-GAAP net income of , or per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income excludes gains and losses related to our strategic investments and includes favorable discrete income tax benefits from the vesting of the final two tranches of our eXponential Stock Performance Plan ("XSPP") program during the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $82 million reflected a margin of 22.0%.

of reflected a margin of 22.0%. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 460 basis points year over year driven by strong gross margins and operating leverage.



Both Non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA exclude stock-based compensation expenses and net gains or losses related to our strategic investment portfolio.

Operating cash flow of $43 million in Q2 2023 supported free cash flow of $29 million and adjusted free cash flow of $34 million .

of in Q2 2023 supported free cash flow of and adjusted free cash flow of . As of June 30, 2023 , Axon had $1.08 billion in cash, equivalents and investments, and outstanding convertible notes in principal amount of $690 million , for a net cash position of $395 million , up $15 million sequentially.

Financial commentary by segment:

Software & Sensors











































THREE MONTHS ENDED



CHANGE





30 JUN 2023

31 MAR 2023

30 JUN 2022

QoQ

YoY



(in thousands)













Axon Cloud and Services revenue (1)

$ 132,637



$ 116,453



$ 81,697



13.9 %

62.4 % Axon Cloud and Services gross margin



69.7 %



73.2 %



70.4 %

(350) bp

(70) bp





































Sensors and Other revenue

$ 87,558



$ 92,308



$ 68,330



(5.1) %

28.1 % Sensors and Other gross margin



52.9 %



38.2 %



42.9 %

1,470 bp

1,000 bp



(1) The TASER segment includes Cloud and Services revenue, which is not broken out here.

Axon Cloud & Services revenue growth of 62% reflects growing demand for our premium Officer Safety Plan integrated bundles. Our core domestic digital evidence management business remains the primary driver of Axon Cloud growth, supplemented by growth in Axon Fleet associated digital evidence management licenses, real-time operations solutions, and productivity software.

Axon Cloud & Services gross margin of 69.7% decreased year over year due to increased mix from professional services tied to installations of Fleet 3. Software-only gross margin in this segment, most of which is annually recurring and includes cloud storage and compute costs, increased year over year and exceeded our software gross margin target of 80%. We have revised the name for this revenue category to reflect the fact that it primarily includes recurring SaaS software, and professional services revenue for both hardware installations and enterprise software integrations and deployments.

Sensors & Other revenue growth of 28% year over year was driven by strength in shipments of Axon Fleet 3 in-car cameras. Axon Fleet Systems revenue more than doubled year over year.

The increase in Sensors & Other gross margin resulted from a decrease in manufacturing overhead allocation, an improvement in Fleet 3 gross margins due to higher volume driving better fixed-cost absorption, and a favorable non-recurring cost adjustment. As a reminder, our Sensors & Other segment is a leading driver of our growing installed base of devices that correspond with high margin Axon Cloud software revenue licenses.

TASER











































THREE MONTHS ENDED



CHANGE





30 JUN 2023

31 MAR 2023

30 JUN 2022

QoQ

YoY



(in thousands)













Revenue

$ 154,410



$ 134,282



$ 135,586



15.0 %

13.9 % Gross margin



60.5 %



62.2 %



64.3 %

(170) bp

(380) bp

TASER segment revenue growth of 14% was driven by the initial ramp of our TASER 10 platform. TASER 10 platform revenue contribution was incremental to TASER segment revenue year over year, partially offset by a decline in legacy TASER X-series products. TASER 7 revenue remained stable quarter over quarter and year over year, and remains the largest contributor to our TASER segment.

TASER segment gross margin of 60.5% decreased 170 bps sequentially as a result of initial shipments of TASER 10 as well as an increase in manufacturing overhead allocated to TASER as a result of ramping TASER 10. We expect TASER segment gross margins to improve gradually as we ramp our TASER 10 shipment volumes and increase automation.

Forward-looking performance indicators















































30 JUN 2023

31 MAR 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 SEP 2022

30 JUN 2022



($ in millions)

Annual recurring revenue (1)

$ 559



$ 520



$ 473



$ 403



$ 368

Net revenue retention (1)



122 %



121 %



121 %



120 %



119 % Total company future contracted revenue (1)

$ 5,227



$ 4,778



$ 4,647



$ 3,730



$ 3,330







(2) Refer to "Statistical Definitions" below.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") grew 52% year over year to $559 million , bolstered by sales of our premium bundles, which have increased as a percentage of our overall bookings over the past two years.

, bolstered by sales of our premium bundles, which have increased as a percentage of our overall bookings over the past two years. Net revenue retention was 122% in the quarter, reflecting our ability to deliver additional value to our customers over time and de minimis attrition. We drive adoption of our cloud software solutions through integrated bundling, which include a variety of premium software options. This SaaS metric excludes the hardware portion of customer subscriptions.

attrition. We drive adoption of our cloud software solutions through integrated bundling, which include a variety of premium software options. This SaaS metric excludes the hardware portion of customer subscriptions. Total company future contracted revenue grew to $5.2 billion . We expect to recognize between 15% to 25% of this balance over the next twelve months, and generally expect the remainder to be recognized over the following ten years. This metric is also known as "remaining performance obligations."

2023 Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Axon expectations as of August 8, 2023, and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Axon's full year 2023 revenue expectation has improved to a range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion , reflecting approximately 27% to 29% growth year over year. Previously, Axon had guided to a full year 2023 revenue range of $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion , reflecting approximately 21% to 23% growth year over year.

to , reflecting approximately 27% to 29% growth year over year. Previously, Axon had guided to a full year 2023 revenue range of to , reflecting approximately 21% to 23% growth year over year. Our updated outlook reflects increased visibility and confidence upon the successful market introduction of two new products, TASER 10 and Axon Body 4, as well as continued momentum in Fleet cameras and software.

We are maintaining our expectation for Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% in 2023. This reflects an increase in implied Adjusted EBITDA dollars to a range of $302 million to $306 million , compared with the prior implied guidance range of $288 million to $292 million .

to , compared with the prior implied guidance range of to . We provide Adjusted EBITDA guidance, rather than net income guidance, due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting certain types of expenses and gains such as stock-based compensation, income tax expenses and gains or losses on marketable securities and strategic investments, which affect net income but not Adjusted EBITDA. We are unable to reasonably estimate the impact of such expenses, which could be material, on net income. Accordingly, we do not provide a reconciliation of projected net income to projected Adjusted EBITDA.

We expect stock-based compensation expenses to be approximately $140 million for the full year. Because our stock-based compensation expenses may vary based on changes in the share price or the actual timing of attainment of certain metrics, it is inherently difficult to forecast future stock-based compensation expense, which may also be materially affected by any future stock-based compensation plans, subject to shareholder approval.

for the full year. Because our stock-based compensation expenses may vary based on changes in the share price or the actual timing of attainment of certain metrics, it is inherently difficult to forecast future stock-based compensation expense, which may also be materially affected by any future stock-based compensation plans, subject to shareholder approval. We expect 2023 CapEx to be in the range of $50 million to $65 million , in line with our prior guidance. Our 2023 CapEx plans include investments in TASER 10 automation and capacity expansion, including cartridge capacity and lab enhancements and global facility build-out and upgrades, including warehousing support for global shipping facilities.

Thank you for investing in our mission.

-The Axon team

Quarterly conference call and webcast

We will host our Q2 2023 earnings conference call webinar on Tuesday, August 8, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available via a link on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com, or can be accessed directly via axon.zoom.us/j/94352515522

Statistical Definitions

Annual recurring revenue: Annual recurring revenue is a performance indicator that management believes provides more visibility into the growth of our revenue generated by our highest margin, recurring services. Annual recurring revenue should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue because it is an operating measure and is not intended to be combined with or to replace GAAP revenue or deferred revenue, as they can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. Annual recurring revenue is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue or deferred revenue. We calculate annual recurring revenue as monthly recurring license, integration, warranty, and storage revenue, annualized.

Net revenue retention: Dollar-based net revenue retention is an important metric to measure our ability to retain and expand our relationships with existing customers. We calculate it as the software and camera warranty subscription and support revenue from a base set of agency customers from which we generated Axon Cloud subscription revenue in the last month of a quarter divided by the software and camera warranty subscription and support revenue from the year-ago month of that same customer base. This calculation includes high-margin warranty revenue but purposely excludes the lower-margin hardware subscription component of the customer contracts, as it is meant to be a SaaS metric that we use to monitor the health of the recurring revenue business we are building. This calculation also excludes the implied monthly revenue contribution of customers that were added since the year-ago quarter, and therefore excludes the benefit of new customer acquisition. The metric includes customers, if any, that terminated during the annual period, and therefore, this metric is inclusive of customer churn. This metric is downwardly adjusted to account for the effect of phased deployments -- meaning that for the year-ago period, we consider the total contractually obligated implied monthly revenue amount, rather than monthly revenue amounts that might have been in actuality smaller on a GAAP basis due to the customer not having yet fully deployed their Axon solution. For more information relative to our revenue recognition policies, please reference our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Total company future contracted revenue: Total company future contracted revenue includes both recognized contract liabilities as well as amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods. The remaining performance obligations are limited only to arrangements that meet the definition of a contract under Topic 606 as of June 30, 2023. We expect to recognize between 15% to 25% of this balance over the next twelve months, and generally expect the remainder to be recognized over the following ten years, subject to risks related to delayed deployments, budget appropriation or other contract cancellation clauses.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, we present the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance in comparison to prior periods. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance, and when planning and forecasting our future periods. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is presented herein.

EBITDA (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Earnings before interest expense, investment interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Earnings before interest expense, investment interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, realized and unrealized gains/losses on strategic investments and marketable securities and certain other pre-tax items (identified and listed below in the reconciliation).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Net income) - Net income excluding the costs of non-cash stock-based compensation and excluding any net gain/loss/write-down/disposal/abandonment of property, equipment and intangible assets; realized and unrealized gain/losses on strategic investments and marketable securities; loss on impairment; costs related to strategic investments and business acquisitions; costs related to the FTC litigation and pre-tax certain other items (listed below). The Company tax-effects non-GAAP adjustments using the blended statutory federal and state tax rates for each period presented.

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Earnings Per share) - Measure of Company's Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the period presented.

Free Cash Flow (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Cash flow from operating activities) - Cash flows provided by operating activities minus purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Most comparable GAAP Measure: Cash flow from operating activities) - Cash flows provided by operating activities minus purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, excluding the net impact of investments in our new Scottsdale, Ariz. campus and bond premium amortization.

Caution on Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Although these non-GAAP financial measures are not consistent with GAAP, management believes investors will benefit by referring to these non-GAAP financial measures when assessing the Company's operating results, as well as when forecasting and analyzing future periods. However, management recognizes that:

these non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness and should be considered only as a supplement to the Company's GAAP financial measures;

these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial measures;

these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be superior to the Company's GAAP financial measures; and

these non-GAAP financial measures were not prepared in accordance with GAAP or under a comprehensive set of rules or principles.

Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, this presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not enhance the comparability of the Company's results to the results of other companies.

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements in this letter include, without limitation, statements regarding: proposed products and services and related development efforts and activities; expectations about the market for our current and future products and services; including statements related to our user base and customer profiles; the impact of pending litigation; strategies and trends relating to subscription plan programs and revenues; statements related to recently completed acquisitions; our anticipation that contracts with governmental customers will be fulfilled; the timing and realization of future contracted revenue; the fulfillment of bookings; strategies and trends, including the amounts and benefits of, research and development investments; the sufficiency of our liquidity and financial resources; expectations about customer behavior; the impact on our investment portfolio of changes in interest rates; our potential use of foreign currency forward and option contracts; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance, including our outlook for 2023 full year revenue, stock-based compensation expense, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and capital expenditures; statements of management's strategies, goals and objectives and other similar expressions; as well as the ultimate resolution of financial statement items requiring critical accounting estimates, including those set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Such statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in our plans and assumptions. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: our exposure to cancellations of government contracts due to appropriation clauses, exercise of a cancellation clause, or non-exercise of contractually optional periods; the ability of law enforcement agencies to obtain funding, including based on tax revenues; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products or features; our ability to defend against litigation and protect our intellectual property, and the resulting costs of this activity; our ability to win bids through the open bidding process for governmental agencies; our ability to manage our supply chain and avoid production delays, shortages, and impacts to expected gross margins; the impacts of inflation, macroeconomic conditions and global events; the impact of stock-based compensation expense, impairment expense, and income tax expense on our financial results; customer purchase behavior, including adoption of our software as a service delivery model; negative media publicity or sentiment regarding our products; the impact of product mix on projected gross margins; defects in, or misuse of, our products; changes in the costs of product components and labor; loss of customer data, a breach of security, or an extended outage, including by our third party cloud-based storage providers; exposure to international operational risks; delayed cash collections and possible credit losses due to our subscription model; changes in government regulations in the U.S. and in foreign markets, especially related to the classification of our products by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; the impact of declines in the fair value or impairment of our investments, including our strategic investments; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; litigation or inquiries and related time and costs; and counter-party risks relating to cash balances held in excess of FDIC insurance limits. Many events beyond our control may determine whether results we anticipate will be achieved. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. The Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which we expect to be available on August 8, 2023, list various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. These factors are intended as cautionary statements for investors within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act and Section 27A of the Securities Act. Readers can find them in Part II, Item 1A under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, and investors should refer to them. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10‑Q, 8‑K and 10‑K reports to the SEC. Our filings with the SEC may be accessed at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

Update on Legal Matters:

Axon v. FTC

The case has been remanded to the District of Arizona (Case No. 2:20-cv-00014-DWL) following Axon's April 14, 2023 unanimous U.S. Supreme Court victory allowing Axon's constitutional challenges to the Federal Trade Commission's structure to proceed in Federal court (No. 21-86). Axon anticipates briefing on the merits of its constitutional claims to proceed throughout the remainder of 2023.

The FTC's administrative action (No. D9389) regarding Axon's 2018 purchase of insolvent body-worn camera competitor Vievu LLC remains stayed. However, on June 20, 2023, the FTC withdrew the administrative case from adjudication to facilitate discussion regarding the proper resolution of the case. As always, we are open to evaluating strategic alternatives to litigation if achievable on terms agreeable to the FTC and Axon, and determined to be in the best interests of shareholders and customers.

Links to all court filings and opinions can be found on Axon's FTC Investor Briefing page at https://www.axon.com/ftc.

































AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED



30 JUN 2023

31 MAR 2023

30 JUN 2022

30 JUN 2023

30 JUN 2022 Net sales from products

$ 233,474

$ 219,389

$ 200,051

$ 452,863

$ 376,255 Net sales from services



141,131



123,654



85,562



264,785



165,784 Net sales



374,605



343,043



285,613



717,648



542,039 Cost of product sales



101,192



107,584



87,502



208,776



166,854 Cost of service sales



41,292



31,357



24,148



72,649



45,483 Cost of sales



142,484



138,941



111,650



281,425



212,337 Gross margin



232,121



204,102



173,963



436,223



329,702 Operating expenses:





























Sales, general and administrative



119,922



116,567



95,005



236,489



185,134 Research and development



71,940



70,927



57,547



142,867



105,963 Total operating expenses



191,862



187,494



152,552



379,356



291,097 Income from operations



40,259



16,608



21,411



56,867



38,605 Interest and other income (loss), net



(52,368)



25,276



47,026



(27,092)



102,325 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(12,109)



41,884



68,437



29,775



140,930 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(24,529)



(3,255)



17,475



(27,784)



35,097 Net income

$ 12,420

$ 45,139

$ 50,962

$ 57,559

$ 105,833 Net income per common and common equivalent shares:





























Basic

$ 0.17

$ 0.62

$ 0.72

$ 0.78

$ 1.49 Diluted

$ 0.16

$ 0.61

$ 0.71

$ 0.77

$ 1.46 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding:





























Basic



74,224



72,638



71,040



73,435



70,995 Diluted



75,780



73,880



72,283



74,834



72,316











































































AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED



THREE MONTHS ENDED



THREE MONTHS ENDED





30 JUN 2023



31 MAR 2023



30 JUN 2022













Software



















Software



















Software





















and



















and



















and













TASER



Sensors



Total



TASER



Sensors



Total



TASER



Sensors



Total

Net sales from products (1)

$ 145,916



$ 87,558



$ 233,474



$ 127,081



$ 92,308



$ 219,389



$ 131,721



$ 68,330



$ 200,051

Net sales from services (2)



8,494





132,637





141,131





7,201





116,453





123,654





3,865





81,697





85,562

Net sales



154,410





220,195





374,605





134,282





208,761





343,043





135,586





150,027





285,613

Cost of product sales



59,968





41,224





101,192





50,583





57,001





107,584





48,463





39,039





87,502

Cost of service sales



1,085





40,207





41,292





180





31,177





31,357





—





24,148





24,148

Cost of sales



61,053





81,431





142,484





50,763





88,178





138,941





48,463





63,187





111,650

Gross margin



93,357





138,764





232,121





83,519





120,583





204,102





87,123





86,840





173,963

Gross margin %



60.5 %



63.0 %



62.0 %



62.2 %



57.8 %



59.5 %



64.3 %



57.9 %



60.9 %









































































Research and development



14,376





57,564





71,940





16,080





54,847





70,927





13,316





44,231





57,547

























































SIX MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





30 JUN 2023



30 JUN 2022













Software



















Software





















and



















and













TASER



Sensors



Total



TASER



Sensors



Total

Net sales from products (1)

$ 272,997



$ 179,866



$ 452,863



$ 242,875



$ 133,380



$ 376,255

Net sales from services (2)



15,695





249,090





264,785





7,071





158,713





165,784

Net sales



288,692





428,956





717,648





249,946





292,093





542,039

Cost of product sales



110,551





98,225





208,776





89,088





77,766





166,854

Cost of service sales



1,265





71,384





72,649





—





45,483





45,483

Cost of sales



111,816





169,609





281,425





89,088





123,249





212,337

Gross margin



176,876





259,347





436,223





160,858





168,844





329,702

Gross margin %



61.3 %



60.5 %



60.8 %



64.4 %



57.8 %



60.8 %

















































Research and development



30,456





112,411





142,867





23,212





82,751





105,963







(1) Software and Sensors "products" revenue consists of sensors, including on-officer body cameras, Axon Fleet cameras, other hardware sensors, warranties on sensors, and other products, and is sometimes referred to as Sensors and Other revenue. (2) Software and Sensors "services" revenue comprises sales related to the Axon Cloud and Services, which includes Axon Evidence, cloud-based evidence management software revenue, other recurring cloud-hosted software revenue and related professional services, and is sometimes referred to as Axon Cloud and Services revenue.





































AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SALES BY PRODUCT AND SERVICE (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands



THREE MONTHS ENDED

30 JUN 2023



31 MAR 2023



30 JUN 2022

TASER segment:

































TASER Devices (Professional) $ 84,975

22.7 %

$ 67,472

19.7 %

$ 70,313

24.6 % Cartridges

48,425

12.9





46,800

13.6





49,845

17.5

Axon Evidence and Cloud Services

8,494

2.3





7,201

2.1





3,720

1.3

Extended Warranties

7,715

2.0





7,670

2.2





7,459

2.6

Other (1)

4,801

1.3





5,139

1.5





4,249

1.5

Total TASER segment

154,410

41.2





134,282

39.1





135,586

47.5

Software and Sensors segment:

































Axon Body Cameras and Accessories

32,781

8.8





38,797

11.3





33,938

11.9

Axon Fleet Systems

35,960

9.6





32,972

9.6





15,881

5.5

Axon Evidence and Cloud Services

132,102

35.3





118,314

34.5





81,911

28.7

Extended Warranties

15,166

4.0





14,085

4.1





12,498

4.4

Other (2)

4,186

1.1





4,593

1.4





5,799

2.0

Total Software and Sensors segment

220,195

58.8





208,761

60.9





150,027

52.5

Total net sales $ 374,605

100.0 %

$ 343,043

100.0 %

$ 285,613

100.0 %





























SIX MONTHS ENDED



30 JUN 2023



30 JUN 2022 TASER segment:





















TASER Devices (Professional) $ 152,447

21.2 %

$ 133,477

24.6 % Cartridges

95,225

13.3





87,670

16.2

Axon Evidence and Cloud Services

15,695

2.2





6,737

1.2

Extended Warranties

15,385

2.1





14,138

2.6

Other (1)

9,940

1.4





7,924

1.5

Total TASER segment

288,692

40.2





249,946

46.1

Software and Sensors segment:





















Axon Body Cameras and Accessories

71,578

10.0





72,455

13.3

Axon Fleet Systems

68,932

9.6





29,701

5.5

Axon Evidence and Cloud Services

250,416

34.9





161,850

29.9

Extended Warranties

29,251

4.1





21,559

4.0

Other (2)

8,779

1.2





6,528

1.2

Total Software and Sensors segment

428,956

59.8





292,093

53.9

Total net sales $ 717,648

100.0 %

$ 542,039

100.0 %





(1) TASER segment "Other" includes smaller categories, such as VR hardware, weapons training revenue such as revenue associated with our Master Instructor School, and TASER consumer device sales. (2) Software and Sensors segment "Other" includes revenue from items including Signal Sidearm, Interview Room and Axon Air.



































AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands









THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED





30 JUN 2023

31 MAR 2023

30 JUN 2022

30 JUN 2023

30 JUN 2022

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income

$ 12,420

$ 45,139

$ 50,962

$ 57,559

$ 105,833

Depreciation and amortization



7,480



6,689



6,210



14,169



11,965

Interest expense



1,737



1,724



3



3,461



11

Investment interest (income) loss



(11,400)



(11,390)



584



(22,790)



930

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(24,529)



(3,255)



17,475



(27,784)



35,097

EBITDA

$ (14,292)

$ 38,907

$ 75,234

$ 24,615

$ 153,836



































Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation expense

$ 31,891

$ 34,350

$ 21,162

$ 66,241

$ 46,250

Unrealized loss (gains) on strategic investments and marketable securities, net



61,912



(15,570)



(47,985)



46,342



(103,836)

Transaction costs related to strategic investments and acquisitions



455



843



964



1,298



1,835

Loss on disposal, abandonment, and impairment of property, equipment and intangible assets, net



24



156



91



180



237

Costs related to FTC litigation



1



—



291



1



295

Payroll taxes related to XSPP vesting and CEO Award option exercises



2,368



6,392



—



8,760



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82,359

$ 65,078

$ 49,757

$ 147,437

$ 98,617

Net income as a percentage of net sales



3.3 %

13.2 %

17.8 %

8.0 %

19.5 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



22.0 %

19.0 %

17.4 %

20.5 %

18.2 %

































Stock-based compensation expense:































Cost of product and service sales

$ 1,678

$ 1,320

$ 1,066

$ 2,998

$ 2,174

Sales, general and administrative



14,901



15,445



8,610



30,346



21,592

Research and development



15,312



17,585



11,486



32,897



22,484

Total

$ 31,891

$ 34,350

$ 21,162

$ 66,241

$ 46,250





































AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - continued (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts









THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED





30 JUN 2023

31 MAR 2023

30 JUN 2022

30 JUN 2023

30 JUN 2022

Non-GAAP net income:































GAAP net income

$ 12,420

$ 45,139

$ 50,962

$ 57,559

$ 105,833

Non-GAAP adjustments:































Stock-based compensation expense



31,891



34,350



21,162



66,241



46,250

Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments and marketable securities, net



61,912



(15,570)



(47,985)



46,342



(103,836)

Transaction costs related to strategic investments and acquisitions



455



843



964



1,298



1,835

Loss on disposal, abandonment, and impairment of property, equipment and intangible assets, net



24



156



91



180



237

Costs related to FTC litigation



1



—



291



1



295

Payroll taxes related to XSPP vesting and CEO Award option exercises



2,368



6,392



—



8,760



—

Income tax effects



(24,595)



(6,660)



6,344



(31,255)



13,749

Non-GAAP net income

$ 84,476

$ 64,650

$ 31,829

$ 149,126

$ 64,363



































Diluted income per common share































GAAP

$ 0.16

$ 0.61

$ 0.71

$ 0.77

$ 1.46

Non-GAAP

$ 1.11

$ 0.88

$ 0.44

$ 1.99

$ 0.89



































Weighted average number of diluted common and common equivalent shares outstanding (in thousands)



75,780



73,880



72,283



74,834



72,316

















AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





30 JUN 2023

31 DEC 2022



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 474,203

$ 353,684 Marketable securities



64,800



39,240 Short-term investments



594,942



581,769 Accounts and notes receivable, net



372,060



358,190 Contract assets, net



255,306



196,902 Inventory



249,767



202,471 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



101,572



73,022 Total current assets



2,112,650



1,805,278













Property and equipment, net



179,096



169,843 Deferred tax assets, net



198,581



156,866 Intangible assets, net



21,837



12,158 Goodwill



57,741



44,983 Long-term investments



15,481



156,207 Long-term notes receivable, net



5,278



5,210 Long-term contract assets, net



75,200



45,170 Strategic investments



233,637



296,563 Other long-term assets



177,903



159,616 Total assets

$ 3,077,404

$ 2,851,894













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable



72,989



59,918 Accrued liabilities



118,162



155,934 Current portion of deferred revenue



412,212



360,037 Customer deposits



14,517



20,399 Other current liabilities



7,359



6,358 Total current liabilities



625,239



602,646













Deferred revenue, net of current portion



265,458



248,003 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits



17,812



10,745 Long-term deferred compensation



8,767



6,285 Deferred tax liability, net



2,782



1 Long-term lease liabilities



33,987



37,143 Convertible notes, net



675,518



673,967 Other long-term liabilities



2,843



4,613 Total liabilities



1,632,406



1,583,403













Stockholders' Equity:











Preferred stock



—



— Common stock



1



1 Additional paid-in capital



1,293,089



1,174,594 Treasury stock



(155,947)



(155,947) Retained earnings



314,581



257,022 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,726)



(7,179) Total stockholders' equity



1,444,998



1,268,491 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,077,404

$ 2,851,894



































AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)









THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED





30 JUN 2023

31 MAR 2023

30 JUN 2022

30 JUN 2023

30 JUN 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:































Net income

$ 12,420

$ 45,139

$ 50,962

$ 57,559

$ 105,833

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:































Depreciation and amortization



7,480



6,689



6,210



14,169



11,965

Amortization of debt issuance cost



775



756



—



1,531



—

Coupon interest expense



862



863



—



1,725



—

Purchase accounting adjustments to goodwill



—



—



58



—



58

Loss on disposal and abandonment of intangible assets



8



10



8



18



48

Loss on disposal and impairment of property, equipment and other assets, net



16



146



83



162



189

Unrealized gains on strategic investments and marketable securities, net



61,912



(15,570)



(47,985)



46,342



(103,836)

Gain on insurance recovery



(789)



—



—



(789)



—

Stock-based compensation



31,891



34,350



21,162



66,241



46,250

Deferred income taxes



(27,945)



(9,660)



8,021



(37,605)



26,050

Unrecognized tax benefits



2,012



855



2,530



2,867



3,895

Bond amortization



(4,146)



(3,890)



142



(8,036)



301

Noncash lease expense



1,583



1,395



1,723



2,978



3,279

Provision for expected credit losses



313



28



(45)



341



183

Change in assets and liabilities:































Accounts and notes receivable and contract assets



(51,774)



(50,431)



(87,742)



(102,205)



(80,247)

Inventory



(27,774)



(15,811)



(32,849)



(43,585)



(47,109)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



15,058



(64,348)



4,386



(49,290)



(2,688)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities



1,067



(37,043)



34,149



(35,976)



24,569

Deferred revenue



19,687



50,199



58,563



69,886



74,600

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



42,656



(56,323)



19,376



(13,667)



63,340

Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchases of investments



(100,925)



(145,124)



(108,240)



(246,049)



(108,240)

Proceeds from call / maturity of investments



299,994



81,088



2,273



381,082



9,473

Exercise of warrants from strategic investments



—



—



(6,555)



—



(6,555)

Purchases of property and equipment



(13,137)



(8,513)



(12,749)



(21,650)



(29,847)

Purchases of intangible assets



(62)



(125)



(67)



(187)



(104)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment



3



—



4



3



91

Strategic investments



(10,917)



—



(61,000)



(10,917)



(61,500)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired



(21,026)



—



(2,104)



(21,026)



(2,104)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



153,930



(72,674)



(188,438)



81,256



(198,786)

Cash flows from financing activities:































Net proceeds from equity offering



61,156



33,650



(3)



94,806



(74)

Proceeds from options exercised



15,322



39,181



—



54,503



—

Income and payroll tax payments for net-settled stock awards



(62,214)



(34,841)



(931)



(97,055)



(2,319)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



14,264



37,990



(934)



52,254



(2,393)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



27



779



(3,753)



806



(3,910)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



210,877



(90,228)



(173,749)



120,649



(141,749)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



265,324



355,552



388,438



355,552



356,438

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 476,201

$ 265,324

$ 214,689

$ 476,201

$ 214,689



































AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited) (in thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED



30 JUN 2023

31 MAR 2023

30 JUN 2022

30 JUN 2023

30 JUN 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 42,656

$ (56,323)

$ 19,376

$ (13,667)

$ 63,340 Purchases of property and equipment



(13,137)



(8,513)



(12,749)



(21,650)



(29,847) Purchases of intangible assets



(62)



(125)



(67)



(187)



(104) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure

$ 29,457

$ (64,961)

$ 6,560

$ (35,504)

$ 33,389 Bond premium amortization



4,146



3,890



(142)



8,036



(301) Net campus investment



290



1,012



3,543



1,302



8,760 Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure

$ 33,893

$ (60,059)

$ 9,961

$ (26,166)

$ 41,848















AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES (in thousands)





30 JUN 2023

31 DEC 2022



(Unaudited)





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 474,203

$ 353,684 Short-term investments



594,942



581,769 Long-term investments



15,481



156,207 Cash and cash equivalents and investments, net



1,084,626



1,091,660 Convertible notes, principal amount



(690,000)



(690,000) Total cash and cash equivalents and investments, net of convertible notes

$ 394,626

$ 401,660

