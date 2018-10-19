Axon to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on November 6, 2018

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that it will report 2018 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live audio webcast to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be available on Axon's investor relations website at http://investor.axon.com . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Axon is a trademark of Axon Enterprise, Inc., registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.axon.com/safeHarbor.cfm

Carley Partridge

PR Specialist

Press@axon.com

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

