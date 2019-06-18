Axon Wins Digital Ally Patent Case

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Kansas granted summary judgment in favor of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Case No. 16-2032-CM) finding that Axon's Signal technology does not infringe Digital Ally's U.S. Patent No. 9,253,452 ("the '452 patent"). The court entered judgment for Axon and dismissed the case in its entirety.

"The Court's ruling ends a three-and-a-half-year legal dispute in which Digital Ally repeatedly attempted to try its case in the press," Axon General Counsel Isaiah Fields said. "We chose to try our case in the court and prevailed."

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

PR and Communications Manager

Press@axon.com

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

