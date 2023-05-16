AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary as Industry's First 2X Innovation ETF

TARK ETF is part of AXS Investments' fast-growing ETF lineup; TARK designed to allow investors to express their bullish views on "the innovation trade"

AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is celebrating the first anniversary of the launch of its AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK).

TARK is designed as a powerful tool for investors who are bullish on investment exposure to disruptive innovation, which refers to those industries with the potential to transform the world and disintermediate a range of traditional industries. Disruptive innovation most commonly refers to fast-growing companies in areas such as next-gen Internet, electric vehicles, genomics and fintech. TARK seeks to achieve double (2x) the daily returns of disruptive technology stocks over the course of each single trading day.

"There is a very large contingent of traders and investors who believe in the bullish thesis for disruptive innovation, and we're very proud to be marking TARK's one-year anniversary as a key vehicle for this investor cohort," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "Enabling first-of-its-kind access for investors to express a view on disruptive innovation required some disruptive innovation of our own, and we're pleased to offer TARK alongside our many other investment solutions through which investors can achieve their objectives."

To access the Innovation Trade, in addition to TARK, AXS also offers:

AXS Short Innovation ETF (SARK), which seeks to provide the inverse (-1x) of the daily return of disruptive technology stocks. It is designed for investors who believe the bull thesis for disruptive innovation is stretched and that valuations for ultra-high growth stocks are elevated, such as in the face of a high interest rate environment.

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ), which provides the inverse (-1x) daily performance of Tesla common stock.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS), which seeks to provide daily returns that correspond to 1.25 times the inverse (-125%) of the daily performance of common stock of NVIDIA Corporation, a leading provider of the chips and graphics processing units used in a vast array of computing, gaming, artificial intelligence and more.

"Bullish or bearish, investors deserve access to a range of tools through which they can express their own specific investment thesis," added Bassuk. "AXS equals 'Access' and we're thrilled with the response to TARK and our other AXS funds as we continue to educate the marketplace about the roles these ETFs can play."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

AXS leveraged and inverse ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any AXS Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online or call 833.AXS.ALTS (833.297.2587). Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000221

