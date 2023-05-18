AXS Acquires ACM Family of Liquid Alternative Funds Amid Strong Growth in Retail Alternatives

AXS Dynamic Opportunity Fund (ADOIX) and AXS Tactical Income Fund (TINIX) join AXS Investments' fast-growing Alts lineup; Longtime ACM portfolio managers join AXS in broad PM team expansion

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today announcing that it has acquired the ACM Funds, now known as the AXS Dynamic Opportunity Fund (ADOIX) and the AXS Tactical Income Fund (TINIX).

Three senior members of the ACM Funds team – Jordan Kahn, CFA, Alan Savoian, and Eric Hua – also have joined AXS Investments and will continue to be the portfolio managers for the funds.

The AXS Dynamic Opportunity Fund is a distinctive hedged equity strategy designed to help investors participate in the potential upside of stocks experiencing meaningful breakouts while employing long and short ETFs to reduce downside risks. The AXS Tactical Income Fund is a diversified income portfolio that seeks income by screening major income-oriented categories to invest tactically in ETFs of up-trending sectors while avoiding down-trending sectors.

"Jordan Kahn and his team have built an outstanding set of funds with strong track records, delivering first-of-their-kind exposures in the hedged equity and alternative income categories" said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "We're thrilled to welcome them to our team and to add these powerful portfolio solutions to our fast-growing lineup of distinctive and diversified mutual funds and ETFs. AXS equals 'Access' and we are very excited to introduce more advisors and investors to the unique approaches captured in these highly innovative funds."

"We're thrilled to partner with AXS Investments to take our liquid alternative funds to an entirely new level of success for investors," added Kahn. "We share the AXS vision of leveling the playing field for investors to have the same access as the largest institutions to potentially improved investment outcomes, particularly in these challenging times. We look forward to telling the AXS story as our strategies represent highly distinct alternative equity and income solutions for the broader investing public."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

Important Risk Information

You could lose money by investing in the Funds. There can be no assurance that the Funds' investment objectives will be achieved. Below are some of the risks associated with investing in the Funds.

AXS Dynamic Opportunity Fund

Market Risk: The market price of a security or instrument may decline, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions that are not specifically related to a particular company, such as real or perceived adverse economic or political conditions throughout the world, changes in the general outlook for corporate earnings, changes in interest or currency rates, or adverse investor sentiment generally.

Equity Risk: The value of the equity securities held by the Fund may fall due to general market and economic conditions, perceptions regarding the industries in which the issuers of securities held by the Acquiring Fund participate, or factors relating to specific companies in which the Fund invests.

Derivatives Risk: Using derivatives, such as options, exposes the Fund to additional or heightened risks, including leverage risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, market risk, counterparty risk, and credit risk.

Options Risk: Purchasing and writing put and call options are highly specialized activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. The Fund may not fully benefit from or may lose money on an option if changes in its value do not correspond as anticipated to changes in the value of the underlying securities.

Short Sales Risk: In connection with a short sale of a security or other instrument, the Fund is subject to the risk that instead of declining, the price of the security or other instrument sold short will rise in which case the Fund will experience a loss. See the prospectus for more.

AXS Tactical Income Fund

ETF Risk: Investing in an ETF will provide the Fund with exposure to the securities comprising the index on which the ETF is based and will expose the Fund to risks similar to those of investing directly in those securities. Shares of ETFs typically trade on securities exchanges and may at times trade at a premium or discount to their net asset values.

Fixed Income Securities Risk: The prices of fixed income securities respond to economic developments, particularly interest rate changes, as well as to changes in an issuer's credit rating or market perceptions about the creditworthiness of an issuer. Generally fixed income securities decrease in value if interest rates rise and increase in value if interest rates fall, and longer-term and lower rated securities are more volatile than shorter-term and higher rated securities.

Credit Risk: If an issuer or guarantor of a debt security held by the Fund defaults or is perceived to be less creditworthy, or if the value of the assets underlying a security declines, the value of the Fund's portfolio will typically decline.

Market Risk: The market price of a security or instrument may decline, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions that are not specifically related to a particular company, such as real or perceived adverse economic or political conditions throughout the world, changes in the general outlook for corporate earnings, changes in interest or currency rates, or adverse investor sentiment generally.

