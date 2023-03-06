AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) Named "ETF of the Year" Finalist in 2023 ETF.com Awards

Latest recognition for PPI ETF that finished 2022 as #1 in its Morningstar category, garnering attention and assets for its proven approach to combating the effects of inflation and profiting in an environment of rising prices

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a fast-growing asset manager focused on providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is proud to announce that its AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) has been named "ETF of the Year" finalist in the prestigious etf.com Awards.

The PPI ETF finished 2022 ranked #1 for the one-year period out of 409 mutual funds and ETFs in the Morningstar Global Allocation category, based on risk-adjusted returns, dramatically outperforming its competitors and the entire category. This recognition from ETF.com is the latest accolade to be bestowed on the PPI ETF, which also was named ETF Newcomer of the Year at the 2022 ETF and Mutual Fund Industry Awards. The PPI ETF also has been a successful asset gatherer, passing the $50 million AUM mark in just over 50 days from its launch.

This distinction is awarded to the ETF that has done the most to improve investor opportunities and outcomes in 2022 by providing access to interesting areas of the market, lowering costs, delivering new exposures or otherwise creating better results for investors. The Awards Nominating Committee, made up of etf.com editorial staff, reviews and ranks the top five finalists among the nominees and the winner will be selected by a majority vote of the etf.com Award panel of judges, a group of independent ETF experts from the ETF industry.

PPI is actively managed by ETF veteran John Davi, founder and CIO of institutional manager Astoria Advisors, and designed as a one-stop allocation to investments believed to be best positioned to benefit from high price environments. The portfolio includes a dynamic mix of historically inflation-sensitive stocks and ETFs, including physical commodities, commodity equities, TIPS, cyclical stocks such as oil and gas, industrials, materials, banks, and more.

"Inflation was one of the dominant themes for investors in 2022 and remains top of mind in 2023," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "We knew when we were preparing to bring PPI to market that we had a highly differentiated approach with the potential to be a well-timed ETF to not only help investors battle the pernicious effects of inflation, but also to gain access to exposures that can outperform in an inflationary environment. It's a great honor to have the fund shortlisted for this highly coveted award, and we're very excited to continue to tell the PPI ETF story."

"After years of managing ETF portfolios, I could not be more excited to see the PPI ETF performing strongly, as designed," added John Davi. "While historically ETF investors have been largely forced to select among a menu of single-exposure inflation-sensitive strategies, they now see that commodity-only, equity-only and TIPS-only strategies each have drawbacks and limitations, as different asset classes behave differently in inflationary environments, and often in unexpected ways. An expansive multi-asset class approach offers investors a compelling way to dynamically hedge inflation and potentially generate positive, real rate adjusted investment results."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) are Treasury bonds that are indexed to an inflationary gauge to protect investors from the decline in the purchasing power of their money.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. There is no guarantee the sectors or asset classes the advisor identifies will benefit from inflation. Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors.

Equity Securities Risk: Equity securities may be particularly sensitive to rising interest rates, as the cost of capital rises and borrowing costs increase. Commodities Risk: Commodity prices can have significant volatility, and exposure to commodities can cause the value of the Fund's shares to decline or fluctuate in a rapid and unpredictable manner. Futures Contracts Risk: The Fund expects that certain of the Underlying ETFs in which it invests will utilize futures contracts for its commodities investments. The risk of a position in a futures contract may be very large compared to the relatively low level of margin the underlying ETF is required to deposit. TIPS Risk: Principal payments for Treasury Inflation-Protection Securities are adjusted according to changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). While this may provide a hedge against inflation, the returns may be relatively lower than those of other securities.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online or call 833.AXS.ALTS (833.297.2587). Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

