AXS Investments Shortlisted for Several 2023 ETF & Mutual Fund Awards by With Intelligence

News provided by

AXS Investments

30 May, 2023, 08:47 ET

Three AXS funds across investment categories make the 2023 list of finalists including the reigning Newcomer ETF of the Year AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today celebrating the recognition of three AXS first-of-their-kind ETFs on the shortlist for the prestigious With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2023.

The shortlisted ETFs are finalists in the following categories as determined by a combination of several factors, including innovation, performance and asset flows:

  • Fund Innovation of the Year - AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ), the flagship fund of the firm's first-of-its-kind family of single stock ETFs, seeks to provide the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the common shares of Tesla.
  • ESG/Impact ETF of the Year - AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX), which provides investors with diversified exposure to U.S. companies that live up to the highest standards of environmental, social and governance principles.
  • Thematic ETF of the Year - AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK), which emerged in 2022 as a key tool for investors who are bearish on disruptive innovation exposure. The ETF seeks to provide the inverse (-1x) of the return of disruptive technology stocks.

"The With Intelligence Awards have long celebrated innovation, creativity and problem-solving by the asset management industry on behalf of investors and financial advisors, and it is a great honor for our firm to be shortlisted for three awards in such key categories," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "Last year was a year of firsts for AXS, from the success of our PPI ETF, last year's winner of the Newcomer ETF of the Year in this very prestigious awards program, to our launch of the first-ever family of U.S. single stock ETFs, and everything in between. We're thrilled with this recognition of our firm's innovation and success in creating new access for investors."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

AXS leveraged and inverse ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors. It is not actively managed and generally will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets. The Fund's ESG policy could cause it to make or avoid investments that could result in the portfolio underperforming similar funds that do not have such policies. Companies with larger capitalization may be unable to attain the high growth rates of successful, smaller companies during periods of economic expansion. The securities of mid-capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements and may have lower trading volumes or more erratic trading than securities of larger, more established companies.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any AXS Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online or call 833.AXS.ALTS (833.297.2587). Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000223

SOURCE AXS Investments

Also from this source

AXS Acquires ACM Family of Liquid Alternative Funds Amid Strong Growth in Retail Alternatives

AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary as Industry's First 2X Innovation ETF

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.