AXS Investments Shortlisted for Several 2023 ETF & Mutual Fund Awards by With Intelligence

Three AXS funds across investment categories make the 2023 list of finalists including the reigning Newcomer ETF of the Year AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today celebrating the recognition of three AXS first-of-their-kind ETFs on the shortlist for the prestigious With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2023.

The shortlisted ETFs are finalists in the following categories as determined by a combination of several factors, including innovation, performance and asset flows:

Fund Innovation of the Year - AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ), the flagship fund of the firm's first-of-its-kind family of single stock ETFs, seeks to provide the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the common shares of Tesla.

- AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ), the flagship fund of the firm's first-of-its-kind family of single stock ETFs, seeks to provide the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the common shares of Tesla. ESG/Impact ETF of the Year - AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX), which provides investors with diversified exposure to U.S. companies that live up to the highest standards of environmental, social and governance principles.

- AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX), which provides investors with diversified exposure to U.S. companies that live up to the highest standards of environmental, social and governance principles. Thematic ETF of the Year - AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK), which emerged in 2022 as a key tool for investors who are bearish on disruptive innovation exposure. The ETF seeks to provide the inverse (-1x) of the return of disruptive technology stocks.

"The With Intelligence Awards have long celebrated innovation, creativity and problem-solving by the asset management industry on behalf of investors and financial advisors, and it is a great honor for our firm to be shortlisted for three awards in such key categories," said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Investments. "Last year was a year of firsts for AXS, from the success of our PPI ETF, last year's winner of the Newcomer ETF of the Year in this very prestigious awards program, to our launch of the first-ever family of U.S. single stock ETFs, and everything in between. We're thrilled with this recognition of our firm's innovation and success in creating new access for investors."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

AXS leveraged and inverse ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors. It is not actively managed and generally will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets. The Fund's ESG policy could cause it to make or avoid investments that could result in the portfolio underperforming similar funds that do not have such policies. Companies with larger capitalization may be unable to attain the high growth rates of successful, smaller companies during periods of economic expansion. The securities of mid-capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements and may have lower trading volumes or more erratic trading than securities of larger, more established companies.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any AXS Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online or call 833.AXS.ALTS (833.297.2587). Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000223

SOURCE AXS Investments