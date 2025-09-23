Axtria and Kedaara Capital Announce Strategic $240 Million Investment and Employee Share Buy Back Program

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, Axtria, a leading Agentic AI-first data analytics and cloud software company serving the global life sciences industry, and Kedaara Capital, a leading India based private equity firm announced the successful completion of a $240 million transaction today. This underscores Kedaara's commitment to investing in high-quality businesses and highlights the strength of Axtria operating at the intersection of AI, innovation, and global life sciences transformation.

The transaction delivers total liquidity of $240 million, making it one of the largest employee-centric liquidity events in the industry. Structured as a combination of secondary investment and company-sponsored buyback, it provides liquidity to Axtria's current and former employees, who have played a pivotal role in the company's journey, as well as early investors who have supported Axtria's vision from its inception. This milestone reflects Axtria's deep commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of its people.

"At Axtria, we are proud to be building a company that is not only transforming life sciences through data and Agentic AI, but also one that values its people and their contributions through long term value creation. Offering liquidity to our current and former employees is a testament to that ethos" said Jaswinder Chadha, President & CEO, Axtria. "In Kedaara, we have found a supportive growth-oriented partner with similar value system and ethos", he added.

"At Kedaara, we are committed to backing passionate teams building purpose-driven businesses through relentless execution, creating a positive impact globally. We are delighted to support Axtria's talented workforce as they continue to scale as a trusted partner, helping life sciences companies harness the power of technology and Agentic AI," said Sunish Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Kedaara Capital.

"Axtria's combination of industry expertise, technological excellence, and an innovative mindset is not only refreshing but also what truly sets it apart. We look forward to supporting Axtria across organic and inorganic growth opportunities and build on their differentiated value proposition", added Aashwit Mahajan, Director and Co-Lead, Technology & Technology Services at Kedaara Capital.

Founded in 2010, Axtria enables efficient, resilient AI-led solutions that help life sciences organizations globally, across the commercial and clinical spectrum. Supporting 18 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 100+ firms across 75+ countries, Axtria continues to drive growth and innovation. Its newly launched agentic platform, Axtria InsightsMAx.ai™, offers 30+ ready-to-deploy agents, apps, and APIs to move companies from experimentation to scaled AI deployment helping life sciences companies move from experimentation to scaled AI deployment. The Company's platform portfolio also includes Axtria SalesIQ™ for sales excellence, Axtria CustomerIQ™ for omnichannel engagement, Axtria MarketingIQ™ for marketing analytics, and Axtria DataMAx™, which accelerates actionable insights from trusted data sources.

Axtria's excellence continues to garner industry recognition and was highlighted in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Enterprise Technologies 2025 report, Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare and Life Science Data, Analytics, and AI 2025 report, and at Reltio's Data Driven 2025 Conference.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The Company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals.

For more information about Axtria, please visit: www.axtria.com

About Kedaara

Kedaara is an operationally oriented private equity firm pursuing control and minority investment opportunities in India. It currently manages over $5.5 billion through investments in several market-leading businesses across a variety of sectors including consumer, financial services, pharma/healthcare, and technology/business services. Kedaara's operating partner model comprises former CEOs with proven track records of building market-leading businesses, enabling them to realize their full potential. Since its inception, Kedaara has remained singularly dedicated to its stated strategy of focusing on investments built through trust-based relationships with best-in-class entrepreneurs and management teams across secular fast-growing end markets. Kedaara combines the strengths of a well-networked, highly experienced local investing and operating team, with the experience of their strategic partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a global private equity firm whose investment model blends financial skills with operating expertise.

For more information about Kedaara, please visit: https://kedaara.com

