Axtria Unveils AI-Powered Launch Excellence to Accelerate Success for Emerging Pharma Companies

New integrated offering supports end-to-end brand launches powered by AI, data, and deep industry expertise.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Launch Excellence for Emerging Pharma offering, a transformative solution designed to help emerging and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies accelerate successful brand launches and achieve commercial excellence.

This comprehensive program integrates launch consulting, commercial operations, and a unified data and insights foundation. The first step in this foundation involves setting up a business-centric data fabric layer that is built on the company's industry-leading platform, Axtria DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma. With domain-trained autonomous agents embedded at every stage, it delivers faster insights, intelligent automation, and seamless commercial execution—enabling agile, data-driven decisions while keeping the patient journey at the center of every launch.

"Emerging pharma companies face unique challenges and have limited resources to bring innovative therapies to market successfully. This is even tougher for companies that focus on specialty and rare diseases," said Navdeep (Navi) Chadha, Chief Technology Officer, Axtria. "Our AI-Powered Launch Excellence offering provides a scalable, end-to-end framework that unites data, strategy, and technology. We help clients achieve faster market access, more targeted engagement, and measurable business impact, all while staying focused on patient outcomes."

Drawing from successful client engagements and 100+ brand launches across therapeutic areas, such as a recent dermatology therapy launch in the U.S., Axtria's solution has demonstrated how a unified, real-time commercial data ecosystem can transform launch execution, leading to:

Faster, more agile decision-making through near-real-time insights

Seamless pre-, during-, and post-launch collaboration across commercial functions

Predictive analytics-driven patient and prescriber engagement strategies

A scalable, compliant platform for future brand growth

"By combining our deep understanding of emerging pharma nuances with advanced AI capabilities, we are redefining what launch excellence means for emerging pharma," added Mr. Chadha. "This empowers lean teams to compete effectively with larger players and make faster, smarter, and more patient-centric decisions. It is no longer about big vs small, but about fast vs slow, and we help emerging pharma gain this competitive edge."

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is the market leader in agentic-AI powered products and services for the life sciences industry. Our cloud solutions and domain-trained agents help organizations accelerate commercialization, enhance decision-making, and deliver measurable business impact across the value chain. We deliver value through an integrated approach that combines deep domain expertise and strategic consulting with our AI-native cloud software suite. Our Agentic AI portfolio empowers life sciences organizations to accelerate innovation and make smarter, faster decisions. Axtria InsightsMAx.ai serves as the enterprise-grade platform that unites intelligence, automation, and orchestration across the commercialization journey. Axtria SalesIQ™ drives field force and provider effectiveness with embedded AI insights, Axtria CustomerIQ™ orchestrates personalized experiences through next-best-action intelligence, Axtria MarketingIQ™ transforms commercial investments into precision strategies, and Axtria DataMAx™ provides the secure, trusted data foundation that powers every AI and Agentic AI transformation.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

