Axtria Announces Ignite Global 2026: "Beyond Capabilities. Into Ownership. Fuelled by AI."

NEW DELHI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in AI-first data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced Axtria Ignite Global 2026, its flagship leadership forum convening senior enterprise and global operations leaders to redefine ownership in an AI-driven world.

Hosted in Hyderabad on 12 February 2026 at Trident, Axtria Ignite Global is designed for leaders who are moving beyond capability building and execution and towards owning decisions, outcomes, and enterprise-wide impact, fuelled by AI.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the challenge is no longer access to technology, but the ability to operationalize AI responsibly, repeatedly, and at scale. Many AI initiatives stall due to fragmented data, disconnected platforms, lack of domain context, and insufficient operational rigor. The next phase of enterprise value creation will be driven not by experimentation but by ownership.

Anchored around the theme "Beyond Capabilities. Into Ownership. Fuelled by AI.", Axtria Ignite Global explores how global enterprises are evolving from delivery-focused models to decision-driven operating engines, where data, platforms, and AI enable real business accountability, faster decision-making, and sustained performance at scale.

The event will be headlined by a keynote from Jassi Chadha, President and CEO, Axtria, setting the tone for enterprise ownership in an AI-first world.

What to Expect

Senior leadership perspectives on the future of AI-driven enterprises





Conversations on moving from productivity gains to performance and outcome ownership





Insights into trusted, enterprise-scale AI and decision intelligence





Live showcases of Axtria's AI-powered platforms

"The next chapter of AI is not about what systems can do, but about what leaders choose to own," said Manish Mittal, Head of Global Delivery and India Country Head, Axtria. "At Axtria Ignite Global 2026, we are convening over 100 life sciences enterprise leaders who are ready to move beyond experimentation and insights to true decision ownership. When AI is embedded with the right data, platforms, and governance, it has the power to reshape how organizations think, decide, and take accountability for performance at enterprise scale."

Through executive dialogue, real-world enterprise perspectives, and product innovation, Axtria Ignite Global aims to shape how leaders think about AI-enabled ownership, trust, and performance at scale.

Axtria Ignite Global is an invite-only forum for senior leaders ready to lead the next evolution of global enterprises.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is the market leader in agentic-AI powered products and services for the life sciences industry. Our cloud solutions and domain-trained agents help organizations accelerate commercialization, enhance decision-making, and deliver measurable business impact across the value chain. We deliver value through an integrated approach that combines deep domain expertise and strategic consulting with our AI-native cloud software suite. Our agentic AI portfolio empowers life sciences organizations to accelerate innovation and make smarter, faster decisions. Axtria InsightsMAx.ai serves as the enterprise-grade platform that unites intelligence, automation, and orchestration across the commercialization journey. Axtria SalesIQ™ drives field force and provider effectiveness with embedded AI insights, Axtria CustomerIQ™ orchestrates personalized experiences through next-best-action intelligence, Axtria MarketingIQ™ transforms commercial investments into precision strategies, and Axtria DataMAx™ provides the secure, trusted data foundation that powers every AI and agentic AI transformation.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

