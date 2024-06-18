Axtria Announces its First Ignite Leadership Award Honorees

Award Honors Top Executives Fueling Innovation and Impact in the Life Sciences Industry

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, has announced the recipients of its first-ever Ignite Leadership Awards, honoring leaders who have demonstrated excellence in driving innovation, transformation, and value creation in their organizations and the industry. This first cohort of annual honorees was presented at the Axtria Ignite 2024 conference, the premier life sciences commercial leaders' event held on June 12 and 13 in Princeton, N.J.

Pictured Left to Right: Axtria’s Ignite Leadership Awards, honoring leaders who drive innovation, transformation, and value creation in life sciences, include Arvind Balasundaram, Executive Director, Commercial Insights & Analytics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Abhishek Narayan Singh, Chief Analytics Officer & Head of Digital Solutions, Human Health, Merck; Steve Winawer, Head of Data, Digital, and Technology, US Business Unit, Takeda; Ashish Sharma, Enterprise Data Officer & Vice President, Strategic Data Products, Novartis US; Cary Anne Schockemoehl, Vice President of Commercial Capabilities, Practices & Strategic Planning, GSK; and Chitra Narasimhachari, Vice President, Global Decision Sciences and Insights, Gilead Sciences. Axtria CEO and Founder Jassi Chadha presented each.

"We are thrilled to honor these outstanding leaders with an Ignite Leadership Award, which celebrates their achievements and contributions to the life sciences industry," said Jassi Chadha, CEO and co-founder of Axtria. "Each individual exemplifies the qualities of vision, innovation, transformation, authority, and championing that we value and admire at Axtria."

2024 Ignite Leadership Award Honorees:

Arvind Balasundaram , Executive Director, Commercial Insights & Analytics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

, Executive Director, Commercial Insights & Analytics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Abhishek Narayan Singh , Chief Analytics Officer & Head of Digital Solutions, Human Health, Merck

, Chief Analytics Officer & Head of Digital Solutions, Human Health, Merck Steve Winawer , Head of Data, Digital, and Technology, US Business Unit, Takeda

, Head of Data, Digital, and Technology, US Business Unit, Takeda Ashish Sharma , Enterprise Data Officer & Vice President, Strategic Data Products, Novartis US

, Enterprise Data Officer & Vice President, Strategic Data Products, Novartis US Cary Anne Schockemoehl , Vice President of Commercial Capabilities, Practices & Strategic Planning, GSK

, Vice President of Commercial Capabilities, Practices & Strategic Planning, GSK Chitra Narasimhachari , Vice President, Global Decision Sciences and Insights, Gilead Sciences

The Axtria Ignite 2024 conference welcomed senior-level clients from more than 60 of the world's top life sciences organizations who delivered excellent thought leadership and fostered creative thinking across nearly 20 panels and sessions.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We focus on improving healthcare outcomes for patients. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.