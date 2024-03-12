Axtria Expands to Hyderabad with its Ninth Global Innovation and Capability Centre in India

HYDERABAD, India, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, announced the opening of its new centre in Hyderabad, India. The new centre contributes to Axtria's mission of helping life sciences companies drive better health outcomes by offering specialized data analytics and AI-driven services, including generative AI.

Axtria's latest centre spans an impressive 76,000 square feet and is the company's largest office in India. Located at DLF Cyber City, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, the centre is differently-abled-friendly, and the building has been certified LEED Platinum by the USGBC, the world's highest recognition for sustainable practices and environment-centric planning of modern-day workplace facilities. The centre has been recognized for its initiatives to be a zero-water waste facility and was awarded a Green Star Rating by GRESB.

"With the inauguration of our new office in Hyderabad, we are further solidifying our commitment to our country and its exceptional talent pool," said Jaswinder Chadha, Axtria's President and CEO. "This expansion reinforces our relentless pursuit of growth and innovation as we strive to better serve our clients and drive positive impact in the life sciences industry."

This expansion strengthens Axtria's presence in the region and underscores its commitment to enhancing its talent pool and capabilities. Axtria has maintained a sustainable approach to scaling its business and growing its employee base. In 2023 alone, Axtria hired approximately 700 associates, a healthy mix of those with industry experience and fresh talent from campuses for emerging data science, software development, and data engineering roles. In its commitment to address emerging generative AI strategies for life science companies and maintain sustainable hiring, Axtria plans to recruit nearly 800 professionals for its global locations in the next 9-12 months.

"Our talent in data science is contributing to a global mission through innovation," said Axtria's Manish Mittal, Head of Global Delivery at Axtria and India Country Head. "Axtria's workforce, including engineers, data scientists, product managers, and domain experts, is engaged in product innovation and developing enterprise-grade data-driven platform-based solutions. In the past few years, Hyderabad has emerged as a potential tech sector backed by economic and infrastructural transformation, and we are happy to open doors of opportunities to the tech community residing in the city."

With recent expansions in Noida, Pune, and now Hyderabad, Axtria is poised to generate multiple job opportunities. The company remains dedicated to expanding its operations and harnessing the immense potential offered by India's dynamic workforce. In addition to its expansion efforts, Axtria has also received Great Place to Work certification for the sixth consecutive year in India and the fourth consecutive year in the United States, a testament to its employee-first philosophy and commitment to fostering a vibrant workplace culture. Explore open opportunities here.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We focus on improving healthcare outcomes for patients. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.