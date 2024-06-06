Axtria Ignite 2024: A Celebration of Innovation and Leadership in Life Sciences

Join us on June 12-13 in Princeton, New Jersey, for an inspiring event featuring life sciences experts, thought leaders, and award winners.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria, Inc., a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, invites you to Axtria Ignite 2024, an annual learning, networking, and inspiration event across the life sciences industry. Axtria Ignite 2024 is a two-day gathering on June 12 and 13 in Princeton, New Jersey, that will spark your imagination, expand your network, and energize your business.

Axtria Ingite 2004 will host speakers from Novartis, Merck, Pfizer, Takeda, GSK, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, Amgen, BMS, Bayer, Regeneron, Biogen, and other leading pharma companies. Speakers will share their insights, best practices, and success stories on improving patient engagement and experience, effective commercialization of rare/orphan drugs, driving customer centricity and omnichannel success, building a strong data foundation, scaling AI, and going beyond pilots with GenAI.

"Axtria Ignite is poised to be the pinnacle event for the Life Sciences industry, combining unparalleled opportunities for learning, client appreciation, and innovation sharing," said Jaswinder "Jassi" Chadha, President and CEO of Axtria. "We are thrilled to bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and our valued clients to explore cutting-edge solutions and drive the future of life sciences. This event embodies our commitment to excellence and our passion for advancing the industry through collaboration and innovation."

As part of Axtria's commitment to celebrating excellence in the life sciences industry, the company will proudly present its first set of Ignite Leadership Awards. These awards recognize the pioneers driving positive change in life sciences, focusing on business success and healthcare outcomes transforming patients' lives.

Take advantage of this chance to ignite your passion, knowledge, and growth at Axtria Ignite 2024. Register today for June 12-13 in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We focus on improving healthcare outcomes for patients. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

