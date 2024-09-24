Axtria is Revolutionizing Field Force Management for Life Sciences and Pharma Companies

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Sciences and Pharma industry leaders are turning to Axtria for cutting-edge solutions that boost field force effectiveness. Axtria's innovative approach integrates data, AI, GenAI, orchestration, and user experience into a unified platform, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Empowering Field Teams with AI-Driven Solutions

Axtria's unified commercial ecosystem personalizes interactions at scale and delivers superior customer outcomes. With actionable insights available at the point of decision, field teams can prioritize high-value opportunities and execute strategies with unmatched precision. Seamless integration across sales, marketing, and customer engagement aligns every part of commercial operations, streamlining processes and encouraging cross-functional collaboration to drive sustained growth.

"Our AI optimization can increase field productivity by more than 30%, freeing up to 40% of a rep's time for face-to-face interactions," said Asheesh Sharma, Head of Commercial Excellence at Axtria. "It's essential to have a scalable and agile ecosystem that breaks silos across sales and marketing, adjusts quickly to new market needs, and personalizes experiences for healthcare providers."

Proven Results

Over 100,000 field reps trust Axtria to help them move from insight to action. The company's integrated platform is the industry's go-to solution, combining the field user experience into one seamless system. Axtria provides field teams with actionable insights that enhance precision and efficiency, empowering them to speed up market entry, outpace competitors, and deliver superior results in a rapidly changing market landscape.

A Commitment to Innovation

Axtria's end-to-end platform accelerates market penetration, enabling new brands to onboard efficiently and reducing the time to market by up to half. This ensures optimal territory alignment and market coverage, enhancing field teams' capacity to deliver superior customer experiences and access the latest patient treatments.

"There's a reason we've been working with Axtria for more than four years," said Richard Ciorra, Vice President of Commercial Operations at SK Life Science. "Axtria successfully makes the lines between our teams invisible. We're focused on the same goals and metrics and, at the end of the day, that's a great thing to be a part of."

Powered by GenAI

Axtria's products harness the power of GenAI, providing field representatives with personalized, data-driven insights, pre-call planning, Customer 360 views, and help queries related to incentive compensation programs through a domain-augmented co-pilot experience. Our integrated experience brings together Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations that align with market dynamics.

"With the entrepreneurial spirit of a startup and drive for innovation, we work with the world's top life sciences companies to harness the potential of data science, technology, and humanity for improved patient outcomes. We don't just collaborate with our clients; we imagine, dare, and transform with them daily," added Asheesh Sharma.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

