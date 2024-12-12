Axtria Leads Frost & Sullivan's First Pharmaceutical Commercialization Solutions and Services Industry Radar Report

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global cloud software and data analytics company for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce its position as the leader in Frost & Sullivan's inaugural Pharmaceutical Commercialization Solutions and Services Industry Radar Report. This recognition highlights Axtria's unmatched innovation and growth in the pharmaceutical commercialization domain.

"Axtria's relentless focus on innovation and sustainable growth continues to set it apart as a leading commercial solutions and services provider. By leveraging advanced data science and cloud-based analytics platforms, Axtria is empowering pharmaceutical companies to optimize commercialization operations and enhance patient outcomes globally," said Aarti Chitale, Frost & Sullivan.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Axtria leads in this report, which measures companies using two key indices:

Growth Index (GI): A company's performance and ability to execute a robust growth strategy.

A company's performance and ability to execute a robust growth strategy. Innovation Index (II): The development of globally relevant, customer-aligned solutions addressing disruptive megatrends.

"At Axtria, our mission is to become the most admired data analytics company, empowering the global life sciences industry to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and effectiveness. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's inaugural Pharmaceutical Commercial Solutions and Services Industry Radar Report. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to innovation, harnessing technologies like AI to fuel advancements that transform operations, enable smarter decisions, and enhance patient outcomes, ultimately shaping the future of healthcare," said Jassi Chadha, President and CEO of Axtria.

Key Report Highlights Include:

Innovation Excellence - Axtria's innovative leveraging of data science and cloud-based analytics platforms empowers life sciences companies to enhance patient outcomes. Its suite of platforms—including Axtria DataMAx, Axtria InsightsMAx, Axtria SalesIQ, Axtria CustomerIQ, and Axtria MarketingIQ—streamlines data utilization, enabling pharmaceutical companies to optimize sales, marketing, and end-to-end commercial operations.

Sustainable Growth Leadership - With operations in more than 70 countries and a team of over 3,800 professionals, Axtria achieves annual double-digit growth. Recent expansions include:

New Global Innovation Centers: Recently, Axtria expanded its headquarters in New Jersey and inaugurated its 10 th center in Hyderabad, India .

Recently, Axtria expanded its headquarters in and inaugurated its 10 center in . Expanding Workforce: Axtria plans to grow its employee base by over 1,000, focusing on roles in data science, software development, and data engineering.

Axtria plans to grow its employee base by over 1,000, focusing on roles in data science, software development, and data engineering. Global Footprint: Recent expansions underscore Axtria's commitment to scaling operations and supporting global healthcare innovation.

Recognition and Strategic Initiatives - Axtria's focus on thought leadership and knowledge sharing continues to strengthen its brand recall. In June 2024, the company hosted over 350 senior leaders from 65 top pharmaceutical organizations at Axtria Ignite, where they discussed key industry topics such as patient engagement, generative AI, and omnichannel orchestration. This strategic focus positions Axtria as a pioneer in transforming pharmaceutical commercialization operations through technology.

Axtria provides complimentary access to the full report, which can be found here.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria powers digital transformations in life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

