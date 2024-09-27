Axtria Recognized for Excellence in AI with a Minsky Award at Cypher 2024

Axtria's GenAI innovations were recognized at India's most prestigious AI awards for driving operational excellence and transforming solutions for life sciences companies.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, was recognized as the Leading AI Service Provider at the Minsky Awards, part of Cypher 2024. The award, presented during yesterday's Gala reception on the second day of Cypher, recognizes Axtria's groundbreaking achievements in leveraging artificial intelligence, data science, and analytics to drive innovation and operational efficiency within the life sciences sector.

Held from September 25-27 in Bengaluru, India, Cypher is a flagship conference organized by AIM (Analytics India Magazine). The Minsky Awards at Cypher are the most prestigious AI awards in the country, given out exclusively at the company or organization level. These awards are dedicated to recognizing excellence in AI, showcasing the very best in innovation and application of artificial intelligence.

"The recognition at the Minsky Awards reflects Axtria's relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI and analytics in the life sciences industry. We are proud to be at the forefront of transforming how life sciences companies leverage data to drive better patient outcomes and business efficiencies," said Manish Mittal, Managing Principal and Country Head of India at Axtria.

In addition to earning a Minsky Award, on day one of Cypher 2024, Shikha Singhal, Principal of Data Science at Axtria, moderated a panel discussion titled "Two Years of Generative AI: Evaluating the Hype and Reality." The session explored the evolution and impact of generative AI, shedding light on its role in the future of life sciences and healthcare.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.