Axtria Unveils New US and Global Incentive Compensation Benchmarking Studies: Insights That Drive Life Sciences Success

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global cloud software and data analytics company for the life sciences industry, has unveiled two new comprehensive benchmarking studies: Global (Ex-US) Incentive Compensation (IC) Benchmarking Study and US Incentive Compensation Benchmarking Study. These studies provide critical insights into the evolving landscape of sales compensation trends, empowering life sciences organizations to design and implement effective incentive programs that drive growth and profitability.

"These studies underscore the importance of leveraging robust benchmarking insights to adapt to rapidly changing market dynamics," said Asheesh Sharma, Head of Commercial Excellence at Axtria. "Whether optimizing pay structures, integrating MBOs, or redesigning IC plans for specialty areas, the insights from these studies are pivotal for organizations to achieve strategic sales goals while driving motivation and performance among their sales teams. At Axtria, we've helped transform over 100,000 sales reps into super reps, equipping them with smart tools and fresh insights to boost sales effectiveness while managing $1.5B in annual incentive payouts. Together, these efforts empower organizations to stay ahead of the curve and maximize sales performance across the board."

Key Items in the 2024 US Incentive Compensation Benchmarking Study:

Prevalence of IC Plan Types: Individual goal-based plans remain the most prevalent type for Healthcare Providers (HCP) and account teams, while all market access teams consistently incorporate Management by Objectives (MBOs) into their IC plan structure.

Prevalence of Data Metrics: Demand units-based metrics remain the most prevalent data metric for HCP teams. While net sales/revenue metric utilization has declined significantly for HCP sales teams, dropping from 25% in 2023 to 12% in 2024, it has seen a notable increase for account teams, rising from 18% to 36%. Additionally, patient starts in rare diseases have surged, climbing from 29% in 2023 to over 40% this year, reflecting a growing focus on specialty areas.

Prevalence of MBOs: About 40% of account teams and 100% of market access teams have management by objectives-based components in their IC plans. Only 10% of HCP teams' IC plans have MBOs.

Overall Pay Cap: Oncology and rare disease IC plans tend to provide top performers with higher earning potential. The average pay cap is 2.75x and 3.5x the target pay for oncology and rare disease, respectively.

Key Items in the 2024 Global (Ex-US) Incentive Compensation Benchmarking Study:

Pay Mix: Analysis by team, therapy area, and region.

Incentive Plan Design: Preferred IC plans, data metrics, measurement methods, pay structures, and performance periods.

IC Pay Outcomes: Benchmarks on engagement KPIs, top performer differentiation, and budget utilization at ~100% national target.

Management by Objectives (MBOs): Tailored for different roles and teams.

IC Reporting: Best practices across teams.

The study helps life sciences organizations evaluate their current plans to identify gaps and opportunities and design programs that effectively drive growth and profitability.

By identifying trends, gaps, and best practices, these studies empower organizations to design incentive plans that align with market demands, drive team performance, and foster sustainable growth.

