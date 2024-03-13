Axtria's Ashish Kathuria Earns Top Industry Award from Life Sciences Voice

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Sciences Voice recently announced its "Top Industry Leaders Awards" for 2023, which honors visionary executives propelling the life sciences industry forward through groundbreaking initiatives and impact. Among those making this year's list is Axtria's Ashish Kathuria, who has decades of experience collaborating with colleagues and clients to help pharma companies maximize their use of analytics, data science, reporting, and data management technologies.

"Ashish is a strategic partner who helps global enterprises deploy technology at scale, from enabling cloud-based technologies to helping deliver actionable insights and solutions for reporting and commercial operations," said Jaswinder Chadha, Axtria's CEO & President. "Ashish deserves this recognition, and we are all excited for him.

As part of his role at Axtria, Ashish is an active thought leader who has presented several times at Pharmaceutical Marketing Science Association forums and co-authored a white paper on leveraging managed care into call planning, published in Product Management Today. He is a champion in leveraging Axtria's full set of products and services to ensure business success for clients in the areas of commercial model design, omni-channel and media analytics, business intelligence, sales operations, marketing operations, data engineering, change management, and Gen-AI use cases. He advises clients across a broad range of therapeutic areas including Rare Diseases and Specialty Medicines, including GLP-1s.

"This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovations in life sciences for the benefit of global healthcare," said Ashish Kathuria, Principal, Axtria. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire team at Axtria, who share in this achievement through their ongoing collaboration."

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We focus on improving healthcare outcomes for patients. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.