Axxes Capital Announces Publication of The Financial Advisor's Guide to Private Investments, Offering Advisors a Practical Roadmap to Accessing Private Markets

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxes Capital, an independent investment firm dedicated to providing wealth advisors and their clients access to innovative private market solutions, announced today the release of The Financial Advisor's Guide to Private Investments, a new book co-authored by Axxes Capital Chairman and CEO Joseph E. DaGrosa Jr. and Chief Investment Officer Arun Kaul, CFA. The book is designed to help financial advisors confidently incorporate private investments, including private equity, private credit, real estate, venture capital, and infrastructure, into modern client portfolios.

Drawing on decades of institutional investing, portfolio construction, and due diligence experience, the authors demystify private markets and translate complex structures and regulations into clear, actionable guidance for practitioners. The book walks advisors through the evolution of private markets, key regulatory frameworks, deal structures, portfolio designs that include private investments, manager selection and operational due diligence, client suitability and education, and how alternatives can support practice growth and differentiation.

"For years, private investments were reserved for institutions and the ultra-wealthy," said Joseph E. DaGrosa Jr., Chairman and CEO of Axxes Capital. "That world is changing. We wrote this book to give advisors a practical playbook so they can bring the same types of opportunities used by pensions and endowments into the portfolios and retirement plans of their clients."

"Advisors don't need another product pitch, they need a framework," added co-author Arun Kaul, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Axxes Capital. "Our goal was to connect the dots between regulation, structures, portfolio construction, and client communication so advisors can make informed, repeatable decisions about private investments across market cycles."

The Financial Advisor's Guide to Private Investments is written for financial advisors, RIAs, broker-dealer representatives, family office professionals, and other wealth practitioners who want to move beyond traditional 60/40 portfolios and better understand where, when, and how private investments may fit within client strategies.

The book is available in hard copy, paperback and eBook formats through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Advisors and firms interested in bulk orders, educational partnerships, or co-branded programs with Axxes Capital can contact the firm's distribution team for more information at https://axxescapital.com/contact/.

About the Authors

Joseph DaGrosa Jr. is Chairman & CEO of Axxes Capital and a veteran private equity investor with more than three decades of experience building, scaling, and turning around companies across multiple sectors globally.

Arun Kaul, CFA is Chief Investment Officer at Axxes Capital and has spent his career at the intersection of public and private markets as a manager, allocator, and outsourced CIO, conducting due diligence on hundreds of managers and strategies across asset classes.

About Axxes Capital

Axxes Capital is a private markets investment management firm committed to delivering innovative investment solutions to wealth advisors and their clients. The firm partners with independent, established asset managers to offer retail investors access to private equity, credit, and other alternative strategies, all through advisor-friendly vehicles. For more information, visit www.axxescapital.com.

Disclaimer: This material is intended solely for use by financial advisors and other licensed financial professionals. It is not intended for retail investors.

