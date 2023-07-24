Axxess Acquires Complia Health

Combined Company Will Help Accelerate Client Outcomes As Leading Post-Acute Technology Provider

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home healthcare technology provider Axxess has acquired Complia Health to help both organizations combine resources to help clients accelerate outcomes and provide world-class care team and consumer experiences.

The acquisition adds more clients, more talent and even greater engagement with leading care providers amongst the Axxess family. Complia's roster of clients includes some of the largest home health, home care, hospice and palliative care providers among its more than 200 clients with thousands of locations. Complia will continue to operate under the leadership of its CEO Rich Berner as the two organizations integrate over the next several months.

"This is a major milestone for Axxess as we continue to pursue our vision of being the global healthcare technology leader, and most admired for our people, partnerships and solutions," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "During talks with Rich and his team over the past few months we discovered a great cultural fit and the ability to combine talent and resources that will enable more innovation to meet industry needs.

"Rather than competing with each other, this acquisition enables the combined organizations to address home health, home care, hospice and palliative care in ways that will lead to even greater client satisfaction. The combined strengths of these two companies will help ensure we are positioned to be the undisputed leader in the post-acute healthcare space."

Added Berner: "This deal is the happy result of two mission-driven organizations focused on making the most positive impact on healthcare possible. After pursuing several paths to accelerate providing best in class solutions, combining with Axxess and the excellent team John has assembled made the most sense to ensure we are positioned to help clients achieve better outcomes and world class end-user experiences.

"Anyone who attended Axxess' AGILE conference in April or has engaged with them at various industry events knows it is a first-rate organization that operates with a collaborative and cooperative culture," Berner said. "This acquisition by Axxess of Complia will incorporate the best of both organizations to make us all even better."

About Axxess 

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

