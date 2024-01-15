Survey Shows 2024 to be a "Year of Efficiency" for Care at Home Organizations

News provided by

Axxess

15 Jan, 2024, 07:17 ET

Process Improvement, Employee Management Seen as Keys to Success

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve their bottom line and operations, care at home organizations plan to focus on shoring up operational processes and how they manage staffing and scheduling, according to the just-released 2024 Industry Trends Report. The survey and report were commissioned by Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, in partnership with the Council of State Home Care and Hospice Associations and Forum of State Associations.

The focus on having more efficient operations was reflected in the top concerns from respondents: staffing, and addressing the changing payment dynamics and new regulations and oversight in the care at home industry.

When asked about how technology can support their operations, 50% of respondents wanted operational process improvement and 36% are looking for more effective documentation methods. And when it comes to what kind of technology investment will yield the most return on investment in 2024, 47% of respondents said employee engagement and 45% said staff training technology.

"It's clear that care at home organizations are looking to streamline operations as they optimize business operations,' said Tammy Ross, Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Axxess.

"I am encouraged by these results because they show that organizations want to remain viable and deliver high-quality care at home. Hospice and home healthcare reimbursement is shifting toward a focus on both value and quality, so embracing technology is the fastest way to elevate operations in a way that improves efficiency, optimizes outcomes and attracts and retains staff."

The survey was distributed to thousands of organizations nationwide in late November through late December. Axxess' professional services team and leaders from both partner organizations also contributed best practice guidance that addresses survey responses in a report that is available for download here.

About Axxess 

 Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact:
Johnathan Eaves
(903) 445-6969
[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess

Also from this source

Axxess and Stacy Olinger Consulting Announce Partnership to Empower Care at Home Providers

Axxess and Stacy Olinger Consulting Announce Partnership to Empower Care at Home Providers

Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, and Stacy Olinger Consulting, a provider of human-centric strategies for...
2024 AGILE Conference Announces Keynote Speaker, Session Topics

2024 AGILE Conference Announces Keynote Speaker, Session Topics

Axxess, the leading global innovator for healthcare at home, announced the keynote speaker, session track topics and a new awards program for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.