Axxess and Naveon Partnership Provides Care at Home Industry With Serious Illness Education

News provided by

Axxess

26 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

Education Modules Support Care Teams, Patients and Families

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess clients can strengthen their communication and understanding among staff, patients and families through a new integration with Naveon.

Axxess and Naveon partnered to bring serious illness education modules to care at home organizations. The partnership represents the shared commitment of providing innovative solutions and resources across the care at home continuum.

"Most care at home organizations' staff have experienced difficult conversations with patients and families about options for care," said Robin Van Sickle, vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess. "With Naveon, organizations can be assured that these difficult conversations are consistent across all staff and presented to patients and families with clearly defined options and expected outcomes to eliminate confusion, anxiety and fear about appropriate next steps in their care." 

The partnership between Naveon and Axxess will support:

  • Patients and families in understanding their illness and options for care.
  • Care teams in learning a uniform vocabulary for difficult conversations.
  • Organizations in addressing systemic challenges like augmenting existing skills of current staff, generating earlier referrals and improving staff productivity.

"In creating a custom solution for palliative care, Axxess demonstrates its commitment to serious illness care," said Naveon Founder Matthew Rachleff. "We are thrilled to be a patient and family education partner to support Axxess clients across home health, palliative care and hospice. Ensuring all patients and families are educated on key serious illness topics improves everyone's experience and delivers a significant return on investment."

About Axxess 

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Naveon

Naveon is a Proactive Palliative Care Solution that allows patients, families and care teams to navigate serious illness together across the continuum of care. It supports the difficult conversations necessary for better outcomes and experiences by supporting patients and those important to them through engagement, education and collaboration with their care teams. Naveon is available in hospitals and post-acute care settings. For more information, visit https://naveonguides.com.

Contact: Johnathan Eaves
(903) 445-6969
[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess

