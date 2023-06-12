Axxess and QAPIplus Partner to Streamline Quality Improvement

Axxess

12 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Partnership Will Ease Clinical Burden and Promote Improved Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess clients will soon be able to streamline their quality and regulatory compliance workflows through a new partnership with QAPIplus. This will ease the burden on clinical and operational teams, enabling higher performance and better outcomes for patients and families.

Home health and hospice organizations will soon have access to a customized QAPIplus-Axxess interface for outcome-based continuous quality improvement and data-driven clinical decision-making.

"With the increased focus on value-based arrangements in the care at home industry, continuous quality improvement is critical," said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "Our partnership with QAPIplus will enable organizations to practice data-driven quality management, setting them up for value-based success and improved patient outcomes." 

The partnership between QAPIplus and Axxess will provide:

  • Data-driven patient care quality improvement
  • Real-time analysis and trending of collected data
  • Reduced cost and time for regulatory compliance
  • Organizational survey-readiness

"We are excited to partner with Axxess in our shared vision of revolutionizing the approach to quality, streamlining processes and empowering home health and hospice organizations to achieve higher performance while minimizing the burden on their dedicated staff," said Armine Khudanyan, CEO of QAPIplus. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in empowering the healthcare industry to deliver exceptional care through integration and collaboration." 

The integration with QAPIplus will be available with Axxess Home Health and Axxess Hospice.

About Axxess 

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About QAPIplus

QAPIplus, from Health Forum Plus is the only quality management software solution purpose-built for home health and hospice organizations that enables them to achieve their highest performance so they can make a real difference for their patients, payers, and care providers. QAPIplus streamlines workflows for QAPI, Infection Control, Emergency Management, and other critical quality programs by digitizing and automating the entire process, thereby lowering the cost of compliance, minimizing burden on care teams, and empowering a higher level of quality and performance. Founded by a nurse and experienced QAPI consultant, the company also provides extensive clinical guidance as well as resources for in-services and human resource support. For more information, visit http://www.QAPIplus.com or email us at [email protected].

