Ayar Labs and yieldWerx Partner to Streamline Photonics Test Data Analytics, Delivering Measurable Results in Just 30 Days

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The Challenge

yieldWerx Ayar Labs Customer Story

Ayar Labs' engineering teams faced challenges ingesting and analyzing non-standard test data across electro-optical and final test flows while scaling to meet aggressive go-to-market timelines. They sought a test analytics partner capable of loading, validating, and extracting insights from diverse datasets while supporting real-time alerting, yield recovery, and deep engineering analytics.

The Implementation

Week 1–2: Connecting the Pipes

Within the first two weeks, a secure cloud instance of yieldWerx was deployed, and raw data files were streaming in. The platform's flexible pipelines ingested test data without custom code. The yieldWerx team went further, helping refine business rules, improve data quality, and enrich the information for greater downstream impact.

Week 3: First Insights

By week three, live dashboards were operational. Engineers could view wafer maps, outlier signatures, and correlations that previously required manual effort and scripting. Instead of working across multiple spreadsheets, they now had traceable, drill-down analytics at their fingertips.

Week 4: Real Results

In less than a month, the system was already supporting real yield decisions. Lots that previously required lengthy reviews were dispositioned in hours. Engineers trusted the analytics, and leadership recognized the tangible impact on quality and time-to-market. Ayar Labs is now preparing to onboard additional data formats, including qualification, reliability, and characterization.

The Outcome

The 30-Day Challenge demonstrated that yieldWerx is not just another analytics solution. In weeks, not months, yieldWerx moved from fragmented data to a unified platform that drives yield improvement, accelerates ramps, and reduces risk.

About yieldWerx

yieldWerx, an industry leader in semiconductor yield management, provides a platform that enables manufacturers to collect, validate, and act on production data across the entire semiconductor manufacturing lifecycle.

About Ayar Labs

Ayar Labs, a leader in optical engines for co-packaged optics, is transforming AI infrastructure by accelerating data movement in scale-up networks. Its industry-first optical I/O solution enables customers to maximize compute efficiency and performance while reducing costs, latency, and power consumption. Based on open standards and optimized for AI training and inference, Ayar Labs' optical interconnect solutions are backed by a robust ecosystem to easily integrate into AI systems at scale. Ayar Labs was founded in 2015 and is funded by domestic and international venture capital firms, as well as strategic investors including AMD, Applied Ventures, GlobalFoundries, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, Intel Capital, and NVIDIA.

Statements from Leadership

"Our collaboration with yieldWerx gave us measurable results in just 30 days. Their platform ingested our complex photonics data, and the insights have accelerated how we make yield and quality decisions."

— Garth Thompson, CIO, Ayar Labs

"Partnering with Ayar Labs has been both inspiring and validating. Photonics test data is some of the most complex in the industry, spanning electrical, optical, and multi-dimensional signatures that traditionally take months to integrate. Delivering measurable results in just 30 days shows the power of a unified, modern analytics platform. We're proud that yieldWerx is helping Ayar Labs accelerate their roadmap, improve yields, and bring truly groundbreaking optical I/O technology to market faster and with higher confidence. "

— Aftkhar Aslam, CEO, yieldWerx

For further information, please visit https://www.yieldWerx.com or https://ayarlabs.com/.

Company contacts:

yieldWerx

Tina Shimizu

Chief Marketing Director

+1 888-929-4022

[email protected]

Ayar Labs

Kristine Raabe

Head of Marketing and Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE yieldWerx