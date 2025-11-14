SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- yieldWerx, a leading provider of end-to-end semiconductor test data and yield analytics, today announced a strategic collaboration with iTest, a premier independent IC testing laboratory based in Silicon Valley. This partnership integrates yieldWerx's enterprise-grade analytics platform directly into iTest's production environment, enabling customers to access advanced data visualization, AI-powered analytics, and automated workflows—right from within the test lab, eliminating the need for complex integrations or data transfers.

yieldWerx and iTest Partner to Deliver Seamless, Real-Time Semiconductor Test Analytics

The collaboration bridges a long-standing gap between test execution and data intelligence. By combining iTest's high-performance testing capabilities with yieldWerx's unified analytics engine, semiconductor customers will benefit from:

Real-Time Insights at the Source: Access dashboards, correlation analytics, and SPC control directly within iTest's secure lab environment.

: Automated lot dispositioning and outlier detection speed up yield learning and process optimization. Remote Data Access & Collaboration : Engineers can securely access test data from their offices to support product engineering and test program development.

: Enterprise-grade analytics that once took months to implement are now available within days. Enhanced Collaboration & Transparency : OEMs, fabless companies, and foundries gain shared visibility across data silos, improving decision-making and accountability.

About yieldWerx

yieldWerx's platform unifies heterogeneous data across wafer sort, final test, and assembly into a centralized repository, offering AI-driven pattern analysis, adaptive limit setting, and root-cause correlation across product lines and sites. More importantly, it allows iTest customers to perform correlation, characterization, and Gage R&R Analysis.

About iTest

iTest operates one of North America's most advanced semiconductor test facilities, equipped with ultra–high-density configurations and cutting-edge automated test systems for digital, high pin-count, and HPC/AI devices.

Statements from Leadership

"This collaboration marks a new era in operationalizing advanced test data analytics within leading test labs," said Aftkhar Aslam, CEO of yieldWerx. "By embedding our platform into iTest's environment, customers gain immediate, secure access to analytics that previously took months to deploy—reducing decision latency, lowering risk, and accelerating time-to-market."

"Partnering with yieldWerx enhances iTest's service offering by delivering actionable intelligence alongside world-class testing," said Rabbi Islam, CEO of iTest. "Together, we're giving customers a faster path from data to decisions."

For further information, please visit https://www.yieldWerx.com or https://www.iTestinc.com/.

