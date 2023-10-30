AYLO HEALTH BRINGS PATIENT-CENTRIC BRAND OF PRIMARY CARE TO NORTH ATLANTA

News provided by

Aylo Health

30 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW AYLO HEALTH CANTON LOCATION HOSTING OPEN HOUSE NOVEMBER 2ND

CANTON, Ga., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aylo Health, the medical group known for their mission to redefine healthcare, is opening their first of many new primary care offices in North Metro Atlanta. The new Canton primary care office on Sixes and Ridge Road will open for appointments on Monday, November 13th.

The team at Aylo Health is welcoming the Canton community to come tour the brand-new, state-of-the-art office and get to know more about The Aylo Difference at a special Open House event on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, from 4PM7PM.

Continue Reading
Welcome to great health care! With in-house services like x-rays, mammograms, lab tests and more, you can easily get the care you need at Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road.
Welcome to great health care! With in-house services like x-rays, mammograms, lab tests and more, you can easily get the care you need at Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road.

Tim Reichert, Vice President of Marketing for Aylo Health spoke of the company's excitement about opening a new office and reaching a new community. "For over forty years, Aylo Health has been serving communities in the South Metro Atlanta area," Reichert said. "We started out with one primary care clinic and because of our dedication to providing accessible quality care to more patients, we've grown to over fourteen offices with many more to come. We are here to support you through your health journey and that's why we are excited to bring our board-certified and knowledgeable physicians, nurse practitioners, and clinical staff to the Canton Community."

Offering primary care that works with a patient's needs and schedule is a novel concept in healthcare that Aylo Health brings with it into every new community. The new Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton office will offer extended hours, weekend appointments, in-house labs, x-rays and imaging services to best serve their patients.

"The Canton community deserves a healthcare provider that cares as much about your health as you do. At Aylo Health we're dedicated to being a part of your journey to amazing. We're changing the patient experience by providing you quality, convenient, and comprehensive preventive care because we believe that healthy people can do amazing things," explained Reichert.

The team at Aylo Health has offered the following invitation to the Canton community:

"We are proud to be a part of the Canton community and look forward to seeing you at our open house on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, from 4PM7PM. Stop by and meet our team, take an interactive tour of our state-of-the-art facility and enjoy some snacks.

Our open house is located at our Primary Care at Canton office at the corner of Sixes and Ridge Road.

Address: 3290 Sixes Rd. Canton, GA 30114

We hope to see you there!"

For more information about Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton, including how to book appointments online, visit https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-canton-sixes-rd/

CONTACT:
Tim Reichert
Vice President of Marketing
(770) 914-0116 x 11820

SOURCE Aylo Health

Also from this source

BREAST HEALTH BASICS: WHAT IS A MAMMOGRAM AND WHY YOU NEED ONE

BREAST HEALTH BASICS: WHAT IS A MAMMOGRAM AND WHY YOU NEED ONE

Every October, more and more pink appears to blossom in the world as people and businesses show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now an...
AYLO HEALTH GROWING THE TEAM-BASED HEALTHCARE MODEL IN GEORGIA

AYLO HEALTH GROWING THE TEAM-BASED HEALTHCARE MODEL IN GEORGIA

An increasing number of national medical academies are touting the benefits of "team-based healthcare." Team-based healthcare is a simple concept...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.