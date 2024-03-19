AYLO HEALTH OPENS SECOND PRIMARY CARE LOCATION IN NORTH ATLANTA

NEW AYLO HEALTH - PRIMARY CARE AT KENNESAW LOCATION HOSTING OPEN HOUSE ON THURSDAY APRIL 11TH, FROM 4 – 7PM

KENNESAW, Ga., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aylo Health, the medical group known for their mission to redefine healthcare, has announced the upcoming opening of their second primary care office in six months in the North Metro Atlanta area. Following the successful launch of Aylo Health's initial North Metro primary care office in Canton, the organization is expanding their footprint to Kennesaw, located at 2085 Mack Dobbs Road Northwest.

Prior to the official opening, the team at Aylo Health invites the Kennesaw community to an exclusive Open House event on April 11th, 2024, offering a firsthand look at the state-of-the-art primary care facility and an opportunity to learn more about the Aylo Difference.

"Kennesaw is a vibrant and thriving community," commented Tim Reichert, Vice President of Marketing for Aylo Health. "We are excited to bring our board-certified and knowledgeable physicians, nurse practitioners, and clinical staff to Cobb County. The opening of this new location signifies Aylo Health's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and comprehensive preventative primary care as well as the unmatched convenience of evening and weekend hours, and same-day appointments."

Offering primary care that prioritizes patient needs and schedules is a novel concept in healthcare that Aylo Health brings with it into every new community. The new Aylo Health - Primary Care at Kennesaw will offer extended hours, weekend appointments, in-house labs, x-rays, and imaging services to best serve their patients.

"At Aylo Health we're dedicated to being a part of your journey to amazing. We are changing the patient experience by providing quality, convenient, and comprehensive preventive care because we believe that healthy people can do amazing things," explained Reichert.

For more information about Aylo Health Primary Care at Kennesaw, including how to book appointments online, visit https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-kennesaw/ where you can sign up to learn more.

About Aylo Health

Aylo Health provides healthcare to patients in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas. They offer a network of Primary Care, Imaging, Sleep, and Pediatric services with extended hours and weekend appointments. Aylo Health has locations in Canton, Ellenwood, Conyers, Stockbridge, McDonough, Hampton, Locust Grove and Jackson. Their unique approach combines the convenience of urgent care, the services of a medical center, and the personal attention of a family doctor. Aylo Health is dedicated to changing the patient experience by providing quality, convenient, and comprehensive preventive care.

It's healthcare that feels different. Because it is.

CONTACT:

Tim Reichert

Vice President of Marketing

(770) 914-0116 x 11820

SOURCE Aylo Health