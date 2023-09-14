AYLO HEALTH GROWING THE TEAM-BASED HEALTHCARE MODEL IN GEORGIA

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasing number of national medical academies are touting the benefits of "team-based healthcare." Team-based healthcare is a simple concept where health care professionals work collaboratively with patients and their caregivers to accomplish shared goals. Implementing this concept has unfortunately been a rarity for many healthcare organizations due to a fragmented and complex health care landscape.

"The journey to better health is not an individual venture," noted Tim Reichert of Aylo Health in Georgia. "When we committed to redefine healthcare at Aylo Health, the team-based care model was at the very heart of our concept."

Aylo Health patients have access to a team of healthcare professionals beyond the traditional family medicine model. An Aylo Health patients' healthcare team includes imaging, laboratory, pediatrics, sleep medicine and more. Aylo Health believes that this team-based healthcare model can dramatically improve the patient experience.

The Aylo Health team-based healthcare model has resulted in the following:

1. Improved Patient Outcomes

Studies have shown that involving a team of healthcare professionals can lead to better patient outcomes. This approach enables patients to receive more comprehensive and coordinated care that addresses all aspects of their health.

2. Enhanced Patient Satisfaction

Team-based care can also lead to higher levels of patient satisfaction. When patients are receiving personalized and coordinated care, they are more likely to feel satisfied with their healthcare experience. In fact, over the last 3 months – Aylo Health providers have averaged a 4.9/5 rating from patients!

3. Better Continuity of Care

Team based care can also help ensure better continuity of care. When providers work together, they can share information and ensure that all aspects of a patient's health are being addressed, even if they see different providers at different times. You don't need to see the same doctor every time to get the best care.

"As an Aylo Health patient, you're supported by a team of caring professionals equipped with the tools to help you get and stay healthy" Reichert said. If you want to experience healthcare redefined at Aylo Health, visit their website to find the location nearest you: https://aylohealth.com/locations/

