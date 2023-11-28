NEW AYLO HEALTH PRIMARY CARE AT CANTON, SIXES ROAD NOW OPEN

News provided by

Aylo Health

28 Nov, 2023, 06:06 ET

COMPREHENSIVE PRIMARY CARE, URGENT CARE, IMAGING & LABS AVAILABLE NOW AT CONVENIENT SIXES ROAD LOCATION

CANTON, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Canton has long been known for its desirable location in northwest Georgia; nestled between the peaceful foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains and the city life of Atlanta. The blending of some of the best Georgia has to offer happens right here, and the newest business to call Canton home is no exception. Aylo Health, the major healthcare provider in south metro Atlanta, has opened the doors of their newest location right here in Canton. Aylo Health is known for their mission to redefine and simplify healthcare by blending the very best in patient care with services and hours that are more convenient for patients than traditional primary care.

Continue Reading
Aylo Health – Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road is now open and accepting new patients; schedule your appointment today! https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-canton-sixes-rd/
Aylo Health – Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road is now open and accepting new patients; schedule your appointment today! https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-canton-sixes-rd/

The new Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road office offers extended hours, weekend and urgent care appointments, in-house labs, x-rays, and imaging services to best serve their patients' needs. "It's exciting to see so many of our patients' needs being met in one office" Tim Reichert, Vice President of Marketing for Aylo Health commented about the Canton location. "We're bringing together board-certified and knowledgeable doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants that our patients can trust and giving them on-site access to the state-of-the-art tools they need!"

As a busy community of growing families and young professionals as well as the home of many retirees, the diverse Canton community will be able to take full advantage of this new medical office open 7 days a week, with extended hours and same-day appointments. Aylo Health believes that when patients need urgent care they should go to the doctors who know their health history and won't rush through an appointment. Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road practices a team-based care model. This means all the Aylo Health healthcare professionals are working together to provide comprehensive coordinated care. During the upcoming winter months, with cold and flu, many Canton residents are sure to find this level of access to care a timely and welcomed addition to the community!

"Canton welcomes new businesses like Aylo Health that make it their mission to care for our residents and to give back to our community" Canton Mayor Bill Grant responded to the Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton opening.

Aylo Health has online appointment booking available for new and existing patients as well as booking by phone. Please visit https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-canton-sixes-rd/ to book online or call 470-369-9743.

Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton | 3290 Sixes Rd, Canton, GA 30114
Office Hours:
Monday-Thursday | 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday | 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday | 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday | 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

CONTACT:
Tim Reichert
Vice President of Marketing
(770) 914-0116 x 11820

SOURCE Aylo Health

Also from this source

AYLO HEALTH BRINGS PATIENT-CENTRIC BRAND OF PRIMARY CARE TO NORTH ATLANTA

AYLO HEALTH BRINGS PATIENT-CENTRIC BRAND OF PRIMARY CARE TO NORTH ATLANTA

Aylo Health, the medical group known for their mission to redefine healthcare, is opening their first of many new primary care offices in North Metro ...
BREAST HEALTH BASICS: WHAT IS A MAMMOGRAM AND WHY YOU NEED ONE

BREAST HEALTH BASICS: WHAT IS A MAMMOGRAM AND WHY YOU NEED ONE

Every October, more and more pink appears to blossom in the world as people and businesses show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.