NEW AYLO HEALTH PRIMARY CARE AT CANTON, SIXES ROAD NOW OPEN

COMPREHENSIVE PRIMARY CARE, URGENT CARE, IMAGING & LABS AVAILABLE NOW AT CONVENIENT SIXES ROAD LOCATION

CANTON, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Canton has long been known for its desirable location in northwest Georgia; nestled between the peaceful foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains and the city life of Atlanta. The blending of some of the best Georgia has to offer happens right here, and the newest business to call Canton home is no exception. Aylo Health, the major healthcare provider in south metro Atlanta, has opened the doors of their newest location right here in Canton. Aylo Health is known for their mission to redefine and simplify healthcare by blending the very best in patient care with services and hours that are more convenient for patients than traditional primary care.

Aylo Health – Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road is now open and accepting new patients; schedule your appointment today! https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-canton-sixes-rd/

The new Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road office offers extended hours, weekend and urgent care appointments, in-house labs, x-rays, and imaging services to best serve their patients' needs. "It's exciting to see so many of our patients' needs being met in one office" Tim Reichert, Vice President of Marketing for Aylo Health commented about the Canton location. "We're bringing together board-certified and knowledgeable doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants that our patients can trust and giving them on-site access to the state-of-the-art tools they need!"

As a busy community of growing families and young professionals as well as the home of many retirees, the diverse Canton community will be able to take full advantage of this new medical office open 7 days a week, with extended hours and same-day appointments. Aylo Health believes that when patients need urgent care they should go to the doctors who know their health history and won't rush through an appointment. Primary Care at Canton, Sixes Road practices a team-based care model. This means all the Aylo Health healthcare professionals are working together to provide comprehensive coordinated care. During the upcoming winter months, with cold and flu, many Canton residents are sure to find this level of access to care a timely and welcomed addition to the community!

"Canton welcomes new businesses like Aylo Health that make it their mission to care for our residents and to give back to our community" Canton Mayor Bill Grant responded to the Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton opening.

Aylo Health has online appointment booking available for new and existing patients as well as booking by phone. Please visit https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-canton-sixes-rd/ to book online or call 470-369-9743.

Aylo Health Primary Care at Canton | 3290 Sixes Rd, Canton, GA 30114

Office Hours:

Monday-Thursday | 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Friday | 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday | 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday | 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

CONTACT:

Tim Reichert

Vice President of Marketing

(770) 914-0116 x 11820

SOURCE Aylo Health