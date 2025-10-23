AZ Blue Introduces Coverage with Care Built In

NEW 2026 Prosano Health® Plans for ACA

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More Arizonans now have a new way to get health care, with coverage and care built in. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (AZ Blue) is introducing Prosano Health Plans as an option for individuals and families this open enrollment season, with coverage starting in 2026.

Because the federal government is reducing or in some cases eliminating subsidies, it will be more important than ever to choose a plan that delivers on value, says Rachel Winkler, General Manager of AZ Blue's Individual plans. "Our goal is to be there for members when they need us, guide them to the highest value care, and at the end of the day, deliver more health."

AZ Blue launched Prosano Health plans for Arizona group members in 2023. Designed to deliver more, compared to members in other plans, Prosano members have seen:

37% fewer ER visits

7% fewer acute hospital stays

35% fewer specialist visits

All included in the premium, ACA members will find:

$0 services — for primary care, sick care, short-term counseling, on-site labs and chronic condition care – simplifying the need to see multiple providers at multiple locations.

Personalized care — same or next day care when needed fast and longer visits when members need more time for questions.

Easy access — online scheduling, same-day or next-day care, plus virtual visits.

After-hours help — nurse line and on-call providers.

Guided care — support to understand covered benefits and where to get the best value, along with helping members find and book appointments with in-network providers.

"We've been building Prosano Health locations for the last several years, and now with 10 care centers, we have capacity to welcome thousands of new members," said Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer at AZ Blue. "Patients and providers want the same thing — care that feels more connected, and less rushed."

Prosano Health members still keep the flexibility of AZ Blue's broad provider network and can access thousands of providers outside of Prosano Health Care Centers.

To learn more about Prosano Health plans, visit: https://www.azblue.com/individuals-and-families/everydayhealth-prosano-plan. Open enrollment for ACA Marketplace plans runs from November 1, 2025, through January 15, 2026.

