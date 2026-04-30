AZ Blue Invested Over $6M in 2025: Inspiring Health, Hope, and Opportunity

PHOENIX, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (AZ Blue) poured more than $6 million back into communities across the state, supporting efforts to build a healthier, stronger Arizona.

These reinvestments showed up where it mattered most – helping put food on the table for families facing hunger, funding scholarships to train the next generation of healthcare workers, and protecting communities during extreme heat – reaching neighborhoods, schools, and the everyday places people turn for help.

"We believe that health is more than care—it's about creating opportunities for every Arizonan to thrive," said Paul Penzone, Chief Community Relations Officer at AZ Blue. "Our reinvestment in 2025 helps address the state's most pressing health challenges."

AZ Blue in Action brings health to Arizonans—out in the community, on the road, and from our offices throughout the state. In 2025, AZ Blue focused on:

Heat Relief & Disaster Response: Partnering with organizations like Tucson Electric, Red Cross, and Phoenix Fire Department to deliver hydration and emergency kits during Arizona's extreme heat season.





Partnering with organizations like Tucson Electric, Red Cross, and Phoenix Fire Department to deliver hydration and emergency kits during Arizona's extreme heat season. Health Screenings & Education: Offering no-cost diabetes risk assessments, A1C tests, mammography services, and behavioral health resources at various community events in rural communities, while reinvesting in programs and resources that strengthen support for vulnerable populations.





Offering no-cost diabetes risk assessments, A1C tests, mammography services, and behavioral health resources at various community events in rural communities, while reinvesting in programs and resources that strengthen support for vulnerable populations. Training the Next Generation of Healthcare Workers: Through partnerships with Coconino Community College, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona, investing in scholarships to train talented Arizonans for careers in healthcare and address provider shortages.





Through partnerships with Coconino Community College, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona, investing in scholarships to train talented Arizonans for careers in healthcare and address provider shortages. Food Insecurity: Partnering with local food banks and community organizations to provide meals and essential groceries to families in need, while supporting programs that improve access to healthy food in underserved areas.





Partnering with local food banks and community organizations to provide meals and essential groceries to families in need, while supporting programs that improve access to healthy food in underserved areas. Volunteerism: Employees logged more than 14,000 hours to assemble comfort kits for individuals experiencing homelessness, pack school supplies for foster children, and fight hunger.

Together with partners and volunteers, AZ Blue is building a future where every Arizonan has access to the care, resources and support they need.

To learn more about AZ Blue in Action and 2025 initiatives, visit: https://www.azblue.com/about-us/az-blue-in-action/2025-highlights

ABOUT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ARIZONA

Blue Cross ® Blue Shield ® of Arizona (AZ Blue) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, AZ Blue offers health insurance and related services to more than 2 million customers. AZ Blue, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 3,200 people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona