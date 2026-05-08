AZ Blue Health Choice Supports The Smile Zone to Expand Dental Care for Arizona Children

Community partnership brings oral health education, dental care and brighter futures to families across Arizona

PHOENIX, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every bright future starts with a healthy smile. When children do not receive preventive dental care, they are at greater risk for pain, infection, difficulty eating, missed school days and other health concerns that can impact their growth and well-being. That's why Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice, AZ Blue's Medicaid team, works to amplify the mission of organizations like The Smile Zone that are already making a difference in the communities we serve.

Key Takeaways:

AZ Blue Health Choice supports The Smile Zone's work to expand dental care and oral health education for Arizona children.

Through a $7,000 investment, The Smile Zone has provided dental services to more than 3,000 children.

The partnership helps reach uninsured children and families in rural and under-resourced communities across Arizona.

How The Smile Zone is making a difference across Arizona

The Smile Zone is a nonprofit organization focused on providing accessible, quality dental care and oral health education to youth across Arizona. Their work removes barriers to care and gives families the tools they need to build healthy habits for life.

With support from AZ Blue Health Choice, The Smile Zone can:

provide oral hygiene education to children and families

expand access to dental care for uninsured children

support youth in rural and under-resourced communities

focus outreach on children in the Head Start Birth to Five program while serving children in need across Arizona

The Smile Zone is making a growing impact on children and families across Arizona.

Through AZ Blue Health Choice funding, The Smile Zone has reached:

2,260 children in 2025

933 children in the first quarter of 2026

Behind every number is a child receiving care, a family gaining support, and a community moving toward better health.

Words from The Smile Zone founder Dora Pesqueda

"The Smile Zone is more than dental care. We are a bridge to access, confidence and opportunity for children and families who need it most," said Dora Pesqueda. "We believe every child deserves access to care, which is why we meet families where they are, remove barriers and create positive, meaningful experiences that shape lifelong health. What started as a passion to serve has grown into something so much bigger across Arizona, strong partnerships with schools, providers and community leaders. Thanks to the support of AZ Blue Health Choice, together we are saving one tooth at a time, creating Smiles for Miles!"

AZ Blue Health Choice values partnerships like this because helping children access dental care early, we can support healthier outcomes that last far beyond the dental chair.

To learn more about the ways AZ Blue Health Choice is making an impact, visit AZ Blue in Action.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona