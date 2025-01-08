AZAMARA CRUISES ANNOUNCES LONGEST WORLD CRUISE YET IN 2027

188 nights, 5 continents, 37 countries and 103 unforgettable destinations

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara Cruises, the small-ship cruise line renowned for Destination Immersion® and Extended Destination Days, is excited to reveal details and open reservations for its 2027 World Cruise aboard Azamara Quest. This extraordinary 188-night journey around the globe explores 37 countries, 103 destinations, and 5 continents. This once-in-a-lifetime cruise combines Azamara's signature intimate small-ship experience with visits to some of the world's most celebrated cities, including Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, Amsterdam, and Stockholm.

Map showing the route of Azamara's 2027 World Cruise

Departing from San Francisco on January 5, 2027, the World Cruise will head to Hawaii before turning south to Polynesia (Bora Bora, Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji), New Zealand, Tasmania and the southern coast of Australia. Azamara Quest will then cruise to Bali, Indonesia, beginning a two-month exploration of Asia including stops in Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan and more. Azamara Quest will then cross the Pacific Ocean to Alaska before circumnavigating North America (via the Panama Canal) to St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada. Finally, Azamara Quest will sail the transatlantic voyage to Northern Europe, visiting Ireland, Germany, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, and more before concluding her World Cruise in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 12.

Throughout the cruise, immersive travel experiences that Azamara Cruises uniquely provides will enable guests to connect deeply with the destinations they visit:

longer days in port and more overnight stays – the 2027 World Cruise will feature 50 late-night stays and 15 overnights

authentic cultural encounters through exceptional shore excursions and Azamara's signature AzAmazing Evenings - the 2027 World Cruise will feature 12 exclusive AzAmazing Evenings

the small-ship advantage of accessing smaller ports and hidden gems that larger ships cannot reach such as transiting the Kiel Canal in Germany or cruising into the heart of Shanghai to dock right at The Bund

or cruising into the heart of to dock right at The Bund inclusive amenities that provide added value through Always Azamara encompassing a variety of dining venues, room service, drinks (including house wines and beers) all day and night, gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry

encompassing a variety of dining venues, room service, drinks (including house wines and beers) all day and night, gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry Azamara Cruises' outstanding personalized, attentive service that keeps guests returning year after year

"For our 2027 World Cruise, we've created an incredible route that will bring our guests to the doorsteps of sought-after destinations around the world," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. "Imagine sailing as far south as Stewart Island, New Zealand, and as far north as Helsinki, Finland, all in one cruise. We are stopping to see the world's most beautiful skylines & bridges. It will really be a remarkable, unforgettable journey - one that I hope our long-time friends and brand-new friends will jump on!"

Exclusive World Cruise Inclusions and Benefits

Guests who book the full 2027 World Cruise will receive several complimentary offerings valued at over $40,000 per stateroom to enhance their vacation, including an $8,500 onboard credit, 15 exclusive events, unlimited wash-and-fold laundry, onboard medical consultations, and pre-cruise benefits such as airfare credit, one-night hotel stay, transfers, and $500 luggage shipping reimbursement. Guests will also enjoy unlimited Wi-Fi and complimentary Premium Beverage Package upgrades on this exceptional cruise.

Reservations for Azamara Cruises' 2027 World Cruise are now open. For more information or to book, guests can visit https://www.azamara.com/azamara-world-cruise-2027 or contact their preferred travel advisor.

About Azamara Cruises:

Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included; a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. Azamara has received several awards and recognitions including Condé Nast Traveler's "Reader's Choice Awards", Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards," US News & World Report "Best Cruise Lines," and more.

SOURCE Azamara