Azamara Launches Its 2020 Discovery Sale

Azamara — the no cruise, boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® — is pleased to announce its 2020 Discovery Sale on select voyages departing June 8, 2020 – September 10, 2020. The offer applies to new bookings made between January 17, 2020 and January 20, 2020 and will include a $500 onboard credit. The Discovery Sale can be combined with Azamara's 2020 Save Up to 40% Offer, which means guests will also have the opportunity to save up to 40 percent on select sailings. Azamara's three ships — Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit — all have participating voyages.

To further emphasize Azamara's commitment to Destination Immersion®, and the addition of more late-night stays and overnights in different ports, Azamara's guests can immerse themselves into local culture with shore excursions ranging from a wine tasting at Pupillo Winery in Sicily to an authentic fishing adventure around Loen Fjord in Norway. For guests looking to spend even more time in a destination, and bookable with all sailings as an additional cost, Azamara's newly expanded selection of 1,700+ pre- and post-voyage land programs — the largest selection in the cruise industry — provide experiences such as a four-night pre-cruise exploration of Edinburgh and a two-night journey from Italy to the United Kingdom aboard The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which grants a glimpse into Europe's golden age of rail travel.

For the full list of applicable sailings, visit the website here. Example sailings include:

18-Night Spitsbergen & Norway Voyage

Departing July 8, 2020

Itinerary Details: Guests can discover Norway's hidden gems along the country's pristine Atlantic coast, which includes a visit to Olden, where adventurers can opt to tackle the Briksdal — a million-year-old glacier. In Troll Fjord, travelers will experience the wonderous mythical lands of the Vikings on a journey through the Arctic Fjords. Passengers on this Azamara Quest sailing will then visit Longyearbyen — the northernmost town on Earth. In Tromso, dog-lovers can opt to experience a guided walk with native huskies along the surrounding fjords and mountains; the final destination being a traditional Sámi tent for an authentic-Norwegian snack.

Added Pre- and Post-Voyage Land Program: Adventurers can spend four-nights exploring Moscow and all its main sites, including the Red Square, Museum of Vodka and the Tretyakov Gallery, which is home to 100,000 exhibits.

9-Night Amalfi to Dalmatian Voyage

Departing August 20, 2020

Itinerary Details: Starting in Rome, guests will set sail for the picturesque Mediterranean cities of Sorrento, Amalfi, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Sibenik, Koper, and finish off in Venice. Travelers will have the chance to experience a medieval walking tour of Kotor, kayak along the Adriatic Sea in Dubrovnik, as well as experience one of the brand's renowned, complimentary AzAmazing Evenings, which will be a live choir performance in Koper, Slovenia's famed Tito Square.

Added Pre- and Post-Voyage Land Program: Travelers can venture to Milan, Varenna, Verona, and Lake Como, for a three-night land program, which includes tours of the Scala Opera House, Castle Sforzesco, as well as visit the house from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."

15-Night Rivers of Western Europe Voyage

Departing September 10, 2020

Itinerary Details: Beginning in Southampton, England, travelers will have the chance to explore some of Europe's most charming riverside cities such as Bordeaux, Porto, Lisbon, and Seville. Guests can visit the filming locations for The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in Guernsey, indulge in French macarons and wine at a tasting in Bordeaux, sample tapas in Bilbao, get acquainted with Portuguese traditions through a painting workshop in the legendary village of Barcelos, take a gourmet cooking class with a local chef in Seville, or spend the day searching for dolphins and whales at the end of the Iberian Peninsula in Gibraltar.

Added Pre- and Post-Voyage Land Program: Travelers can extend their trip and take a four-day journey to Spain's Basque Country, where they will enjoy an exclusive tour of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao as well as meet local entrepreneurs and artists — one of Azamara's celebrated "People-to-People Opportunities"— in the small town of Rioja.

To access imagery surrounding the Discovery Sale, please click here.

About Azamara

Azamara® is an upmarket cruise line and the leader in Destination Immersion®, with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences for travelers to connect with local cultures, allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Most recently, Azamara debuted the largest selection of pre-and-post-voyage land programs in the cruising industry, reinforcing its commitment to Destination Immersion® beyond cruising. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, beverages, AzAmazing Evenings® – an exclusive, bespoke event designed specifically for Azamara guests to immerse themselves in their destination and more. Azamara holds prestigious awards, further exemplifying the line's commitment to Destination Immersion®, including 2019 USA Today Readers' Choice for "Best Boutique Cruise Line" and 2018 Cruise Critic Editor's Picks Awards for "Best Shore Excursions." In 2020, Azamara will take guests to 294 ports in 76 countries, including 279 late nights and 162 overnights. Additional information can be found on www.azamara.com.

