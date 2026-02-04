Azara Healthcare Receives 4th Consecutive Best in KLAS Award for Population Health Management

Solution of choice for healthcare's safety net market receives top scores for customer loyalty and culture

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azara Healthcare, a leading provider of population health management and value-based care solutions, announced today that it has been named the top population health management vendor in the 2026 Best in KLAS Software and Services Report™. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has achieved top scores for customer loyalty and culture.

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. The award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research said, "The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action."

Azara Healthcare's population health platform, Azara DRVS, unifies clinical, health plan, health information exchange (HIE), and social drivers of health (SDOH) data to deliver a complete picture of patient health and risk factors. This wholistic patient view helps provider organizations identify appropriate interventions, close critical care gaps, lower cost and utilization, closely collaborate with their health plan partners and ultimately improve the health and lives of their patients. Azara's solutions support all aspects of population health and value-based care initiatives, including quality measurement, care management and coordination, cost and utilization analysis, provider and patient engagement, and Medicaid redetermination efforts that help organizations maintain continuity of coverage and care.

"There are multiple reasons why Azara DRVS is the solution of choice for the majority of the country's Federally Qualified Health Centers and other safety net providers: We listen to our clients, collaborate and deliver innovative solutions to some of healthcare's most vexing problems," said Jeff Brandes, President and CEO, Azara Healthcare. "It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team to receive this honor once again as it directly corresponds to the outsized impact that clients utilizing Azara DRVS can make on the lives of their patients. We look forward to strengthening and growing our partnerships in the coming year as healthcare faces sweeping changes and new challenges."

About Azara Healthcare

Azara Healthcare, the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Best in KLAS population health management solution, is the leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for improving population health for more than 25 million Americans. The company's solutions are used by 50% of U.S. Federally Qualified Health Centers to improve quality and efficiency of care, as well as empower critical access and community hospitals, Indian Health Services, health plans and other clinically integrated networks in all 50 states. To learn more about Azara Healthcare, visit www.azarahealthcare.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

