Azazie and The Bachelorette Star, Charity Lawson, Collaborate on Ultimate Bride-to-Be Holiday Gift Guide

Nov. 6, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, is thrilled to announce that Charity Lawson, beloved star of The Bachelorette, is joining forces with the brand to curate the Ultimate Bride-to-Be Holiday Gift Guide.  Whether you're treating yourself or showing affection to your dearest friend as she embarks on her journey to 'happily ever after,' dive into Charity's expertly curated selections by the ultimate Bachelorette herself! 

With an unparalleled eye for style and an infectious charm, Charity Lawson has captured the hearts of viewers across the nation during her time on The Bachelorette. Now, she is using her passion for all things wedding-related to help brides-to-be find the perfect gifts to make their journey to the altar extra special.

Azazie's Ultimate Bride-to-Be Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Charity Lawson, features a handpicked selection of exquisite items designed to delight brides and brides-to-be this holiday season. From chic bridal dress styles and accessories to personalized gifts, this guide has it all. Charity Lawson's impeccable taste ensures that each item is not only beautiful but also practical, making it a truly valuable resource for those planning their weddings.

On her Instagram today, Charity Lawson expressed her enthusiasm for this collaboration, saying, "Since I was a little girl I always dreamed what my bridal era would look like and I'm fully in it now. I'm so excited to be a bride-to-be and to share with you all some of my favorite looks from Azazie"

The Ultimate Bride-to-Be Holiday Gift Guide will be available on the Azazie website here starting November 6, 2023. This carefully curated selection of gifts is the perfect resource for brides and brides-to-be who are looking to infuse their wedding journey with style, charm, and an extra touch of magic this holiday season!

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, Azazie offers made-to-order high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Designed in Los Angeles,  Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With customizable 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors,  Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs.  Azazie has appeared in Vogue, Elle, Brides, Instyle, Marie Claire, The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at  www.azazie.com.

