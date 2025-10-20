Azazie Brings Its Beloved Bridal and Formalwear Collections to Life with an Exclusive Pop-Up Experience in Berkeley

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading DTC e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear, is bringing its acclaimed designs offline with a one-day pop-up experience in Berkeley, California, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Berkeley Marina (200 Marina Blvd, Berkeley, CA 94710).

This special event offers Bay Area brides, bridesmaids, and formalwear shoppers an exclusive opportunity to try on Azazie's best-selling collections in person, including styles from the brand's Bridal , Bridesmaid , and Atelier lines. Known for its affordable luxury, inclusive sizing, and online convenience, Azazie's pop-up brings the digital experience to life—allowing guests to see, touch, and try before they buy.

What to Expect

Guests will enjoy an immersive shopping experience designed to make finding the perfect dress effortless and fun:

Browse and try on dresses in person, including Azazie's most-loved silhouettes and fabrics





Exclusive pop-up discounts of up to 85% off select styles





"Ruffle" giveaway with chances to earn $5–$20 coupons redeemable during the event





Dresses available in sizes 00–30, offering inclusive options for every body type





All sales are final; no returns or exchanges

Ticket Options

General Admission – Free: Enjoy complimentary access to browse, try on, and shop throughout the day





Early Access VIP Ticket – $30: Gain priority entry, early shopping access, and an enhanced experience before doors open to the public

Visit www.azazie.com/berkeley for more information and to reserve your spot now!

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

