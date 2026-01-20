Azazie Is Coming to a City Near You in Texas This Winter

Shop Designer Bridal & Formal Styles at Up to 85% Off

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brides-to-be, bridal parties, and fashion lovers are invited to experience Azazie in person as the leading bridal and formalwear brand brings its highly anticipated pop-up shopping events to four major Texas cities this winter.

For a limited time only, guests can shop Azazie's coveted bridal , bridesmaid , and special-occasion dresses in person — with exclusive pop-up savings of up to 85% off.

Texas Pop-Up Tour Dates & Locations

Dallas: January 24

Marriott DFW Airport

8440 Freeport Parkway, Irving, TX 75063

Austin: January 25

The Westin Austin at The Domain

11301 Domain Dr, Austin, TX 78758

San Antonio: January 31

The Westin San Antonio North

9821 Colonnade Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78230

Houston: February 1

Hilton Houston Westchase

9999 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77042

Each pop-up offers a rare opportunity to browse and try on Azazie styles IRL, making it the perfect stop for engaged couples, wedding parties, prom shoppers, and anyone looking for standout formal fashion at unbeatable prices.

What to Expect

Browse and try on Azazie dresses in person





Exclusive pop-up discounts up to 85% off





"Ruffle" giveaway for a chance to win $5–$20 coupons redeemable at the event





redeemable at the event Inclusive sizing available from 00–30

Ticket Options II www.azazie.com/popup-list

General Admission: Always FREE





Always FREE Early Access VIP Ticket: $40

VIP ticket holders receive early access to shop before general admission, offering first access to the most sought-after styles and sizes.

