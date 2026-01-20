Azazie Is Coming to a City Near You in Texas This Winter

News provided byAZAZIE
Jan 20, 2026, 16:29 ET
Shop Designer Bridal & Formal Styles at Up to 85% Off
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brides-to-be, bridal parties, and fashion lovers are invited to experience Azazie in person as the leading bridal and formalwear brand brings its highly anticipated pop-up shopping events to four major Texas cities this winter.
For a limited time only, guests can shop Azazie's coveted bridal, bridesmaid, and special-occasion dresses in person — with exclusive pop-up savings of up to 85% off.
Texas Pop-Up Tour Dates & Locations
Dallas: January 24
Marriott DFW Airport
8440 Freeport Parkway, Irving, TX 75063
Austin: January 25
The Westin Austin at The Domain
11301 Domain Dr, Austin, TX 78758
San Antonio: January 31
The Westin San Antonio North
9821 Colonnade Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78230
Houston: February 1
Hilton Houston Westchase
9999 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77042
Each pop-up offers a rare opportunity to browse and try on Azazie styles IRL, making it the perfect stop for engaged couples, wedding parties, prom shoppers, and anyone looking for standout formal fashion at unbeatable prices.
What to Expect
- Browse and try on Azazie dresses in person
- Exclusive pop-up discounts up to 85% off
- "Ruffle" giveaway for a chance to win $5–$20 coupons redeemable at the event
- Inclusive sizing available from 00–30
Ticket Options II www.azazie.com/popup-list
- General Admission: Always FREE
- Early Access VIP Ticket: $40
VIP ticket holders receive early access to shop before general admission, offering first access to the most sought-after styles and sizes.
SOURCE AZAZIE
Share this article