Azazie Brings Its Viral Bridal Pop-Up Tour to Toronto, Irvine & Sunnyvale This November

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading DTC e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear— is hitting the road this November with its highly anticipated multi-city and country Pop-Up Tour, making stops in Toronto (Nov. 1), Orange County, CA (Nov. 8), and Sunnyvale, CA (Nov. 15).

Designed to bring Azazie's online experience to life, the pop-up invites guests to discover the brand's best-selling gowns and dresses in person, with exclusive savings, immersive try-ons, and inclusive sizing from 00–30.

Azazie Pop-Up Tour

TOUR DATES

November 1, 2025 – Toronto, Canada

Chelsea Hotel, 2nd floor

33 Gerrard St W, Toronto, ON M5G 1Z4

9:00 am - 7:00 pm

November 8, 2025 – Costa Mesa, California

Crowne Plaza Costa Mesa Orange County, an IHG Hotel

3131 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

9:00 am - 5:00 pm

November 15, 2025 – Sunnyvale, California

Hilton Garden Inn Sunnyvale

767 N Mathilda Ave, San Jose, CA

9:00 am - 5:00 pm

What to Expect

Guests will enjoy an elevated, hands-on shopping experience — and the thrill of finding "the one" IRL:

Try On Fan-Favorite Styles: Celebrate the season by exploring Azazie's most-loved silhouettes, colors, and fabrics in person — from dreamy wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses to festive favorites from our Atelier collection.





Celebrate the season by exploring Azazie's most-loved silhouettes, colors, and fabrics in person — from dreamy wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses to festive favorites from our Atelier collection. Shop Up to 85% Off: Enjoy exclusive pop-up discounts on select styles, available for one weekend only.





Enjoy exclusive pop-up discounts on select styles, available for one weekend only. Spin the "Ruffle" Giveaway: Win $5–$20 coupons redeemable during the event.





Win $5–$20 coupons redeemable during the event. Inclusive Sizing for Every Body: From sizes 00–30, Azazie offers something for every shape, style, and celebration.

Tickets

General Admission – Free: Browse, try on, and shop throughout the day.





Browse, try on, and shop throughout the day. Early Access VIP Ticket – $30: Get priority entry and first pick of the racks before doors open to the public.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP early as space is limited.

For more details or to reserve tickets, visit Azazie.com/popup-list

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

